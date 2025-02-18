oneZero Financial Systems: oneZero acquires Autochartist

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, the global leading provider of multi-asset enterprise technology solutions for trade execution and risk management for banks, brokers and buy side market participants, today announced the acquisition of Autochartist, a leading provider of client engagement automation through market data-driven content.

The acquisition creates a mutually beneficial relationship, enhancing both companies' offerings by bringing two respective leaders in brokerage technology under one umbrella. Autochartist will continue to service its clients as the leading provider of client engagement automation for delivering market data driven content via email, CMS, messaging and social media platforms. In addition, the powerful cloud-based analytics and data engine that drives Autochartist will be integrated into oneZero's market-leading offering, adding capabilities that empower clients with personalized, scalable market content that help drive customer engagement and retention.

"The acquisition of Autochartist represents a significant milestone for oneZero," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero. "It underscores our commitment to delivering industry-first technology solutions, powered by data intelligence, that deliver unique value for our clients and foster loyalty with their customers. Our vision for the future of capital markets - centered on customer focus and data-driven insights - dovetails perfectly with Autochartist technology and their commitment to driving retention, education and engagement through market data."

"Joining oneZero marks an exciting new chapter for Autochartist and our clients. Our clients will continue to benefit from the products and services they know and trust, now enhanced by oneZero's industry-leading customer support, robust infrastructure, and extensive data resources. Over time, the integration with oneZero will empower our clients to deliver smarter, more personalized content - driving higher customer engagement and retention," said Ilan Azbel, founder of Autochartist and now a member of the oneZero team.

This transaction follows oneZero's recent strategic investment from Golden Gate Capital, announced in November 2024, which is fueling both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The addition of Autochartist marks a pivotal step in oneZero's expansion and innovation strategy.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and, with the acquisition of Autochartist, Africa.

About Autochartist

Autochartist is a financial market analytics company that leverages big data and proprietary technology to help traders make more informed trading and investment decisions. Since its inception in 2004, Autochartist has become a global leader in technical analysis, automated financial content generation and trade execution analytics for many leading Stock, Currency, Futures, and CFD brokerage firms. Thanks to strategic partnerships with top-tier online brokers, they service millions of traders in over 100 countries.

