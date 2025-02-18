The announcement that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found Topps Tiles' (TPT's) acquisition of CTD Tiles generates no competition concerns in the majority of the areas reviewed should be welcomed. Management is looking forward to taking full control of the assets in order to generate revenue synergies in areas where it currently has zero or low exposure, as well as introducing best practice to realise cost synergies and efficiencies where available.

