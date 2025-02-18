The country installed around 1. 12 GW of new PV capacity in January, thus raising its cumulative installed solar power over the 100 GW threshold. From pv magazine Germany Two weeks after India, Germany has also crossed the 100 GW milestone for cumulative installed PV capacity. Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) reported that the country added 1. 12 GW of new PV systems in January, which compares to around 1. 6 GW in January 2024 and 1. 82 GW in December 2024. Of the new capacity deployed in January, 19. 3 MW comes from balcony PV systems, while another 756 MW derives from rooftop ...

