AS LHV Group: LHV Group results in January 2025

After a strong end to year, January's results, as is customary for the season, were more modest in terms of results for LHV. The consolidated loan portfolio of LHV Group decreased by EUR 8 million in January, and the total volume of clients' deposits decreased by EUR 15 million. The volume of the funds managed by LHV decreased by EUR 10 million. A total of 6.6 million payments related to financial intermediaries were made over the month.

In January, AS LHV Group earned EUR 9 million in consolidated net profit. Among the subsidiaries, the net profit of AS LHV Pank was EUR 6.9 million, while LHV Bank Ltd earned EUR 1.4 million in net profit, AS LHV Varahaldus EUR 363 thousand, and AS LHV Kindlustus EUR 249 thousand. The financial plan, which was disclosed in February, remains.

The loan portfolio of LHV Pank decreased by EUR 23 million, with retail loans increasing by EUR 27 million; however, corporate loans decreased by EUR 50 million due to the planned loan repayment of one client. Although credit quality generally remained strong, the result for the month was affected this time by a short-term increase in write-downs due to a decrease in the rating of one client. The decline in the total volume of deposits of EUR 11 million was due to a decrease in the deposits of regular clients by EUR 78 million, as the deposits of financial intermediaries increased.

LHV Pank added 4,000 clients to its ranks in January. At the beginning of the year, the research company Dive declared LHV Pank the bank with the best service in Estonia for the ninth time, both in terms of phone calls and visits to a bank branch.

The volume of loans from LHV Bank, which operates in the United Kingdom, continued to rise, as the portfolio grew by EUR 16 million in January, while the amount of approved but not yet issued loans rose to EUR 186 million. Additional deposits in the amount of EUR 25 million were raised from deposit platforms. By the end of January, the first 100 retail clients had opened an account with LHV Bank, and work continues to supplement the offer intended for retail customers. The net income of the Bank was higher than planned in January, due to the increased revenues from the financial intermediaries business line.

For LHV Varahaldus, the year started with good results. Pension funds M, L, and XL increased by 1.8%, 2.6%, and 3.7%, respectively, over the month. Indeks increased by 3.7% and Roheline 1.3%. Conservative funds S and XS increased by 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. In January, LHV Varahaldus launched a new LHV Euro Bond Fund available to all retail investors, the units of which were subscribed for in the initial public offering by more than 1,000 investors worth EUR 9.6 million.

In January, clients entered into 17,500 new insurance agreements with LHV Kindlustus in the volume of EUR 6.6 million. Sales results were excellent in vehicle insurance products, home insurance, and travel insurance. Losses were compensated in the amount of EUR 2 million. All in all, the first month of the year was profitable for LHV Kindlustus.

To access the reports of AS LHV Group, please visit the website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,200 people. As at the end of January, LHV's banking services are being used by 460,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 112,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 172,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

