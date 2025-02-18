The new manufacturing facility will require an investment of CNY 8 billion ($1. 1 billion) and will be located in Suining, Sichuan province. State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) broke ground on a 10 GW high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module manufacturing project in Suining, Sichuan province. The project, with an investment of CNY 8 billion ($1. 1 billion), will be constructed in two phases. The first phase, covering 480 acres with an investment of CNY 5 billion, will include a 5 GW HJT solar cell and module production line, with initial operations expected to begin by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...