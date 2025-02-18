The Argentinean authorities plan to install the new storage capacity in critical nodes of the metropolitan area of ??Buenos Aires, with an estimated investment of $500 million and an execution period of between 12 and 18 months. From pv magazine Latam The Argentine Energy Secretariat, which is part of the Ministry of Economy, has launched an international call for proposals seeking to add 500 MW of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in critical nodes in the so-called Metropolitan Area of ??Buenos Aires (AMBA), with an estimated investment of $500 million and an execution period of between ...

