Nokia Oyj: Telefónica selects Nokia Packet Core to deliver superior network quality for enterprises in Spain MWC25

Press Release

Telefónica selects Nokia Packet Core to deliver superior network quality for enterprises in Spain MWC25

Nokia Packet Core solutions will support Telefónica in rolling out 4G and 5G low latency services and other use cases to the operator's enterprise customers.

Telefónica will deploy the Nokia cloud-native software solutions on top of its telco cloud and as packet core appliances on enterprise premises.

18 February 2025

Espoo, Finland - Telefónica, the top operator in Spain for enterprise customers, has selected Nokia's Packet Core solution to enhance the scale, capacity, performance, and reliability of its 4G and 5G network for enterprise customers in the country while simplifying its network architecture.

Nokia Packet Core solutions will support Telefónica in rolling out low-latency services like drone control, robotics and industrial applications, smart metering that enables real-time monitoring and billing for utility consumers, and other use cases to the operator's enterprise customers.

Telefónica and Nokia already collaborate on a host of other network technologies, including 5G RAN, XGSPON, IP and Optical transport, network analytics, and network APIs. Telefónica will deploy Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway and Nokia Mediation on its telco cloud, providing flexibility and operational efficiencies with its multi-vendor and multi-cloud capabilities.

Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway will enable Telefonica to more efficiently manage and route user traffic for enterprises, a key operator growth area.

Erez Sverdlov, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Market Leader for Europe at Nokia, said: "We are pleased to support Telefónica in strengthening the enterprise customer experience in Spain. Beyond better data capacity, latency, and reliability, our packet core will also provide a local breakout of user traffic with our latest generation appliances, providing reduced latency and improved security."

Nokia had the most 5G Standalone Core communication service provider customers, with 123 in total, at the end of 2024.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube