Next-Generation Device Enables Reliable Multi-Gbps Vehicle Networks for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced availability of the RClamp10022PWQ, a two-line transient voltage suppressor designed specifically for automotive Ethernet applications. The new device is fully compliant with Open Alliance specifications for 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet interfaces.

The RClamp10022PWQ features robust ±15kV contact and ±25kV air discharge protection per IEC 61000-4-2, exceeding automotive requirements. Its ultra-low capacitance of 0.6pF maximum ensures signal integrity for high-speed automotive networks up to 10Gbps. The device is qualified to AEC-Q101 standard, making it suitable for deployment in harsh automotive environments.

"As automotive networks evolve to support ADAS, autonomous driving features and infotainment systems, reliable high-speed data transmission becomes critical," said Eric Wentzel, product marketing director, automotive segment, protection products at Semtech. "The RClamp10022PWQ addresses this need by providing robust ESD protection while maintaining signal integrity across multiple Ethernet speeds, from 10Mbps to 10Gbps."

The device's compliance with Open Alliance specifications is particularly significant as automotive manufacturers standardize on Ethernet for in-vehicle networks. Open Alliance compliance ensures interoperability across different vehicle platforms and simplifies the qualification process for tier-1 suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Key features of the RClamp10022PWQ include:

Open Alliance compliant design.

Wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.

Flow-through package design for simplified PCB layout.

Side-wettable flanks for automated optical inspection.

1000 contact discharge endurance at ±15kV.

Semtech will showcase the RClamp10022PWQ along with its complete portfolio of automotive circuit protection solutions at the upcoming Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich from February 18 20, 2025. Interested parties are invited to visit Semtech's stand in hall D-06 to learn more about available reference designs and connect with the company's technical experts.

Learn more at: www.semtech.com/automotive.

