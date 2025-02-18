Vantage Foundation Brings Hope and Joy to SOS Children's Villages in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring display of community spirit, Vantage Foundation volunteers came together for a heartfelt day of giving and connection at SOS Children's Villages in the Philippines. Through the initiative, volunteers didn't just bring donations, they shared meaningful experiences, laughter, and encouragement with the children, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

As part of Vantage Foundation's community outreach initiative, the foundation made donations and supported the village's eight houses with essential food and supplies, where dedicated caregivers provide a nurturing home for groups of 8-10 children. Additionally, Vantage-branded notepads and ballpens were distributed, helping to support the children's education and creativity.

The day began with an orientation session, where volunteers were briefed on the program structure and prepared for the activities ahead. Upon entering the village, they were met with warm smiles and enthusiastic greetings from the children, setting the tone for a day filled with joy, learning, and meaningful interactions.

The event was carefully designed to cater to different age groups, encouraging self-expression, creativity, and teamwork. There were Show & Tell sessions for children aged 3-7, giving the youngest participants a chance to express themselves through drawings. Build-A-Village Challenge for children aged 8-12 to spark their imagination and teamwork. And lastly, the Community Problem-Solving Workshop for older children, aged 13-19 identifying challenges in their surroundings and working together to propose innovative solutions. These activities weren't just games, they were opportunities for the children to dream, collaborate, and express themselves in a safe and supportive space.

As the activities ended, volunteers and children gathered for lunch and fellowship, sharing stories and building bonds over a warm meal. The event ended with a giveaway distribution, ensuring each child had something to take home as a token of the day's shared experience.

In the closing remarks, CM Alex expressed deep gratitude on behalf of SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas, highlighting the impact of Vantage Foundation's support: "The Vantage Team is committed to empowering future generations. Through our support and collaboration with SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas, we strive to equip these children with the necessary tools and experiences to develop their skills, pursue their dreams, and access new opportunities. Together, we can help them build a brighter future and break the cycle of poverty through knowledge and financial independence."

Ms. Ivy Evangelista, Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager of SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas, shared her appreciation during the debriefing: "We are incredibly grateful for Vantage Foundation's generosity-not just for the financial support, which will go a long way in meeting our children's needs, but most especially for the time and love you shared with them. The joy in their eyes and the excitement in their voices as they interacted with you is truly priceless. Your presence made them feel valued, heard, and cared for, and that means the world to us. Thank you for being part of their journey and for making them feel like they have an extended family in you."

This experience reinforced Vantage Foundation's commitment to making a difference-the day's success was not just measured by the donations provided, but by the genuine connections formed between the volunteers and the children.

To learn more about the amazing work of SOS Children's Villages Pilipinas and how you can help empower the next generation, please visit https://www.sosphilippines.org/. For corporate partnerships, please contact them at Care.Partner@sosphilippines.org

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

