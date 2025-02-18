Hangzhou EZVIZ Network, Co, LTD.: EZVIZ celebrates two wins at 2025 SEAL Sustainability Business Awards, highlighting its successful green initiative and innovations to create future-ready smart homes

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2025, was recognized with the Environmental Initiative Award, and its innovative EP7Smart Video Doorphone System received the Sustainable Product Award. The winning reflects EZVIZ's continuous efforts to build environmentally conscious products with next-generation performance, while developing integrated approaches that call for greater social awareness and engagement.





The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards are recognized worldwide as one of the most prestigious awards in this field, recognizing products and companies for their exceptional commitment to the environment. The award's past laureates include technology leaders from various industries such as GE, Lenovo, ASUS and others. With this award, EZVIZ not only receives widespread recognition for its groundbreaking product designs, but also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to making positive environmental change.

"EZVIZ Green represents our vision of a future-focused, smart lifestyle built on actionable steps, and the EP7 is a direct result of that vision," said Jingwen Cao, EZVIZ Board Secretary and Director of the ESG Committee. "We're advancing our mission to create smart homes that evolve with sustainability at its core. These awards speak volumes about the real impact of our green efforts."

EZVIZ Green is a long-term corporate project that drives the development of greener home technologies and promotes global ESG projects through the EZVIZ Green Fund, including the planting of global forests. Focusing on products and systems, EZVIZ aims to improve its pioneering technological capabilities and build eco-conscious smart homes that are not only user-friendly but also minimize the environmental impact on families of all generations.

One of the exemplary EZVIZ Green-marked products is the EP7, a next-generation internet-enabled intercom that revolutionizes a front door intercom by being far less equipment-heavy and energy-intensive. It utilizes a dedicated solar panel to harness clean, renewable energy to reduce installation constraints and carbon footprint, and works wirelessly with Wi-Fi Halow to eliminate complex wiring between the outdoor intercom and indoor monitor, drastically reducing material waste.

Learn more about EZVIZ Green.



