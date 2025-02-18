Habanos, S.A.: THE 25th EDITION OF THE FESTIVAL DEL HABANO BEGINS

La Habana becomes the world capital of premium tobacco from February 24 to 28

This edition of the Festival del Habano highlights 15 years of Cohiba Línea Behike, alongside the prestigious H. Upmann and Romeo y Julieta brands

HAVANA, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Habana is preparing to welcome the world's leading experts and Habanos aficionados for the 25th edition of the Festival del Habano, which will take place from February 24 to 28, 2025. First held in 1999 with the launch of the Cohiba Reserva del Milenio and the first Charity Auction, featuring five humidors, the Festival remains the most significant event of its kind worldwide. It will once again bring together distributors, professionals, and aficionados for a week filled with exclusivity, tradition, and exciting new releases. On this occasion, the Festival will pay tribute to three iconic brands in the Habanos universe: Cohiba, H. Upmann, and Romeo y Julieta.

A PROGRAM OF EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITIES

The Festival will begin with the Trade Fair, an essential meeting point for manufacturers, industry professionals, and artisans, showcasing the most exclusive products and fostering new business opportunities. This year, more than 61 companies from 10 countries will participate, presenting their latest innovations and sharing their expertise in the premium tobacco sector.

The International Seminar will once again be a key gathering for experts and aficionados, where the most passionate Habanos aficionados will put their knowledge to the test in the Habanos World Challenge, and where, for the first time in the history of the Festival, expert torcedores will compete to be crowned winners of the Gran Torcedor 2025 Contest. Of course, there will also be outstanding lectures exploring the history, tradition, and innovation in the Habanos world. In this edition, two major conferences stand out: one dedicated to the 35th Anniversary of the La Casa del Habano Franchise Network, paying tribute to a legacy that has set the standard for excellence in Habanos distribution and retail experience, and another that will analyze the evolution of the exclusive Cohiba Línea Behike throughout its 15-year history.

Additionally, the Festival will offer unique experiences through its exclusive Habanos Moments, which this year will take on a special format in different La Casa del Habano locations in the capital. These gatherings will allow attendees to enjoy exceptional pairings, combining the finest Habanos with carefully selected premium products.

As every year, participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Habanos with visits to plantations and factories. In the Vuelta Abajo* region, recognized as the birthplace of the world's finest tobacco, they will experience up close the meticulous cultivation process behind the most exclusive Habanos. Additionally, visits to factories such as El Laguito, La Corona, Partagás, H. Upmann, and Carlos Baliño will offer attendees the chance to discover the art of "Totally Handmade" rolling and participate in a master class where they can craft their own Habano.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED NIGHTS OF THE FESTIVAL

The Festival will feature three exclusive nights offering unforgettable performances, unique pairings, and special surprises.

On Monday, 24, the Welcome Evening will kick off the celebrations in a "romantic" atmosphere, where attendees will enjoy an exceptional evening at the Salón de Protocolo Cubanacán. This night will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Romeo y Julieta brand.

The Mid-Week Event Night will take place in an emblematic setting, the Salón de los Pasos Perdidos at the National Capitol of Havana, where attendees will enjoy a "reserved" evening for a privileged few, centered around H. Upmann, one of the key brands featured in this edition of the Festival del Habano.

The highly anticipated Gala Evening will bring the Festival to a grand close, gathering the greatest Habanos aficionados for an unparalleled evening, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the most exclusive line of Habanos' most prestigious brand: Cohiba Línea Behike. During this night, awards will be presented to the winners of the Habanos World Challenge and Gran Torcedor contests, as well as the Habanos Awards, which recognize those who have contributed to the global promotion and appreciation of Habanos. As tradition dictates, the night will also feature the Charity Humidor Auction, with proceeds benefiting the Cuban Public Health System, rewarding the winners with access to Habanos Private Selection, a unique program designed for a highly exclusive and privileged group of Habanos aficionados.

Habanos Private Selection is an exclusive program designed for a highly exclusive and privileged group of Habanos aficionados, those who acquire a humidor in the charity auctions held at the Festival del Habano and the Habanos World Days. This Habanos program, available to the winners of the Festival del Habano and Habanos World Days auctions, offers its participants three highly attractive benefits:

Priority access to a selection of some of the most prestigious vitolas in the Habanos portfolio, including all Cohiba lines, the most iconic vitolas from Trinidad, and all references from Montecristo 1935, Romeo y Julieta Línea de Oro, and Partagás Línea Maestra, in addition to exclusive and limited Specialties.

Customization of selected attribute, such as bands, seals, and cases, allowing aficionados to imprint their own style and create a meticulously curated unique collection.

The opportunity to personalize a high-end humidor with a capacity for up to 300 Habanos, selecting different finishes from a range of fine woods and premium materials, as well as enjoying a series of exclusive experiences.

For those who have reached the pinnacle of Habanos collecting, the Habanos Private Selection program represents the ultimate expression of excellence.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622064/Festival_del_Habano_XXV.jpg

