Dienstag, 18.02.2025
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
WKN: A2QRVJ | ISIN: SE0013888831 | Ticker-Symbol: 9P7
Frankfurt
18.02.25
08:13 Uhr
3,010 Euro
+0,100
+3,44 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBELLENCE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBELLENCE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2103,33011:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embellence Group AB: Embellence Group Interim Report Q4 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Stable sales growth and continued margin improvement

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 202 (190), corresponding to an increase of 6%. Currency adjusted organic growth reached +5% and exchange rate effect was +1%.
  • The gross margin amounted to 60.7% (57.7)
  • Operating income (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 28 (23).
  • The EBITA margin amounted to 13.9% (12.2).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 12 (15) and earnings per share before and after dilution to SEK 0.52 (0.68).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 38 (34).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share (0) to the Annual General Meeting.

Significant events during the quarter
Johan Andgren was appointed new President and CEO, to take office at the latest 1 May.

Significant events after the end of the quarter
No significant events to report.


For more information, please contact:
Karin Lidén
CFO
Telephone: +46 704 29 30 57
Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group
Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Embellence Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-18 08:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.