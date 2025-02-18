DON'T NOD releases Tape 1 of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, its highly anticipated narrative adventure from the creators of Life is Strange

Watch the launch trailer now

Paris, February 18, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is very proud to announce the release of their highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It is the first game to come from the DON'T NOD Montréal studio and is made by the original creators of Life is Strange.

Watch the launch trailer HERE

Launch Discount & PlayStation Plus

Bloom & Rage will launch into the PlayStation Plus game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. There is a 10% launch discount until March 4 for Steam, Xbox and PlayStation Plus+ members. Players on PlayStation can also pre-order the retail edition of the game thanks to our partnership with Maximum Games, from participating retailers here.

Michel Koch, Creative Director at DON'T NOD Montréal, had this to say about the launch: "Building a new team and studio in a new country, creating an entirely new universe, and breathing life into brand new characters was no small feat-especially during strange times like the pandemic. Today, we are very proud to unveil DON'T NOD's new IP.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a game about finding your own space among your friends, overcoming adversity, growing up, and embracing who you are.

We hope this project will resonate with you, and that you'll enjoy meeting Swann, Nora, Autumn and Kat as you become part of Bloom & Rage and recreate your path through the summer of '95."



Step Into an Alternate Reality

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage fans can expect to experience something immersive and unique in our ARG (Alternate Reality Game), which will unfold between now and the release of Tape 2. We, and our partners at Haus of Park, invite the community to come together to solve mysteries, puzzles, and hidden stories that tie deeply into the world of Bloom & Rage. Fans can join through a Discord server where the story will begin with Erin's request for help to repair a PC. From there, players will discover the ARG's Mission Hub where Erin will communicate with them throughout the weeks.

The soundtrack is ready to listen to on all streaming platforms and is also available to buy on Steam for 9.99€/$9.99. As well as purchasing individually, players can purchase the game together with the soundtrack in a dedicated bundle! This bundle will benefit from the 10% launch discount (until March 4) and an additional bundle 10% discount.

The entire soundtrack on double vinyl, encompassing Tapes 1 and 2, can be pre-ordered on the Kid Katana website here.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an innovative narrative adventure game set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. The game explores themes of identity, rebellion, and transformation. Unravel the mysteries on February 18 "Bloom" and April 15 "Rage", 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

For the latest news, follow the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage social media accounts: on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram to keep up with news.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

