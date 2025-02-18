With two new sensor modules, ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS, a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, demonstrates its commitment to Computed Tomography (CT). At the heart of this diagnostic imaging technology are CT sensor modules that support clinical applications from oncology to the treatment of cardiovascular conditions, ensuring precise patient outcomes and enabling early diagnosis. The new products advance the medical imaging technology across the CT market segments. For the premium CT segment, ams OSRAM introduces a new System-in-Package sensor module designed for photon counting detectors, delivering a substantial reduction in the radiation dose and additional diagnostic value. For the price-sensitive CT segment, ams OSRAM presents a new sensor module, ensuring high-quality medical imaging at a competitive price.

"ams OSRAM is making both cutting-edge and cost-efficient sensor modules broadly available for high-resolution, information-rich, and low-dose CT scans. Our powerful but affordable sensor module enhances the accessibility of modern CT technology while delivering significant performance improvements. With its new photon counting detector, our company is playing a key role in driving the next revolution in medical imaging, elevating medical treatments to a new level," emphasizes Ivo Ivanovski, Head of Product Line Medical Imaging Foundry at ams OSRAM.

For more information on the AS5920M, the first disruptive package solution for photoncounting detectors and AS5952M, an affordable, high-performance sensor module for 64-slice CT imaging, please refer to the ams OSRAM press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218776335/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

ams OSRAM

Helena Schauer

Helena.Schauer@ams-osram.com

press@ams-osram.com

ams-osram.com