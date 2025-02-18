Organizing Committee of the 2025 Shenyang Hunnan District Industrial Application Scenarios Release Conference: 2025 Shenyang Hunnan District Industrial Application Scenarios Release Conference Held with Great Success

SHENYANG, China, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13, the 2025 Shenyang Hunnan District Industrial Application Scenarios Release Conference was held with great success.

At the conference themed on "Open Scenarios Linking to the Future", 11 benchmark industrial application scenarios were released, which were among the best of 310 application scenarios from across the district in terms of "government demand, government supply, enterprise demand and enterprise capability". Additionally, letters of appointment were issued to 10 industrial promotion officers at the event, to promote in-depth integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain and talent chain, and convert more scientific and technological innovation potential into new momentum for high-quality development.

At the event, 11 benchmark industrial application scenarios were released, including Hunnan Central Technology District (CTD) Scenario, Semiconductor Industry Demonstration Park Scenarios in Liaoning, Aviation Industry Highland Scenario, Hundred Billion-Yuan Digital Industry Cluster Scenario, Shenyang National Backbone Cold Chain Logistics Base Scenario, National-level Eco-tourism Integration Demonstration Scenario, and National Animation, Culture, Business and Tourism Integration Demonstration Scenario.

Industrial promotion officers and enterprise representatives in the Hunnan District indicated that the 11 benchmark industrial application scenarios released provide enterprises with broad market space and development opportunities, along with better business environment and more comprehensive industry support. "Companies will strengthen technological innovation and industrial upgrading, give full play to existing advantages, continuously enhance their core competitiveness, and join hands with Hunnan District to boost the high-quality economic development of the district," remarked Liu Ming, General Manager of the Shenyang Artificial Intelligence Computing Center.

This year, Hunnan District will implement its "Industrial Chain Strengthening and Improvement and Precise Breakthrough" strategy, with focus on its 5+1 leading industries (intelligent manufacturing, information technology, advanced materials, life and health, digital cultural and creative, and new energy industries). The district strives toward the goal of attracting domestic investment of 24 billion yuan and foreign investment of USD 200 million, transferring of industrial land valued at 3 billion yuan, and facilitating the signing or implementation of 405 projects.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2025 Shenyang Hunnan District Industrial Application Scenarios Release Conference