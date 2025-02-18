Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its 100% owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Sombrero Butte Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to provide the results of the recently completed chargeability/ resistivity (DCIP) and magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical surveys (see news release dated December 19, 2024) on the Sombrero Butte project. The Sombrero Butte project is located approximately three kilometers south of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit.

Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO of Copper Fox commented "The geophysical program has mapped a large north-northwest trending body of anomalous chargeability that in places extends from surface to depths exceeding 800 meters (m) located along the interpreted Copper Creek granodiorite/Glory Hole volcanic contact. At surface, the chargeability anomaly exhibits a strong spatial correlation with the large zone of moderate to intense limonite (after pyrite) alteration/staining that has been mapped within the Laramide age Glory Hole volcanics. The chargeability signature is interpreted to represent the potential of a large body of sulphide mineralization at depth and further supports the potential for a porphyry copper system underlying the Sombrero Butte project."

Geophysical Exploration/Porphyry Copper Deposits

In porphyry copper exploration, anomalous chargeability signatures are typically interpreted to indicate zones of potential mineralization by showing high chargeability values associated with disseminated sulfide minerals like pyrite and chalcopyrite. Resistivity data is used to interpret various alteration patterns associated with porphyry copper systems.

Geophysical Surveys

The 2024 geophysical program consisted of a deep 3D SWATH DCIP & MT survey. The chargeability data presented in this news release utilized the HS (half-space) reference for modelling purposes. The +25 mrad (12 mV/V) chargeability contour has been selected for the threshold of anomalous chargeability. Chargeability values recorded during the survey ranged from nil to greater than 80 mrad (38 mV/V) and resistivity values ranged from 30 ohm-m to greater than 10,000 ohm-m. Mapping of the subsurface chargeability and resistivity signatures to depth of 800 m below surface were performed. The chargeability anomaly (+25 mrad) is enclosed within a much larger zone of +15 mrad chargeability. The location and dimensions of anomalous chargeability at selected depths below surface are shown in the figures below.

Figure-1: Plan map of Sombrero Butte project showing outline of the +25 mrad chargeability anomaly at a depth of 200m projected to surface draped on surface topography.



At surface, (approximately 1,400 m above sea level) the majority of the chargeability anomaly is located within the Laramide age Glory Hole volcanics and shows a strong spatial correlation to a laterally extensive zone of moderate to intense limonite alteration/staining.

At 200 m below surface the chargeability anomaly measures approximately 3,200 m long by 1,300 m wide whereas at a depth of 450 m below surface the chargeability anomaly measures approximately 1,900 m long by 1,100 m wide. At a depth of approximately 800 m below surface the chargeability anomaly splits into two smaller zones ("root zones") that decrease in size downward to the depth penetration limits of the survey. Interpretation of the MT resistivity data suggests that the chargeability anomaly continues at depth below 800 m.

Figure-2: Plan map of Sombrero Butte project showing outline of the +25 mrad chargeability anomaly at a depth of 450m projected to surface draped on surface topography.

Figure-3 is a plan map of the general geology of the Sombrero Butte project showing the 450 m depth slice of the +25 mrad chargeability anomaly projected to surface. The cross-section at the bottom of Figure-3 shows the interpreted relationship between the +25 mrad contour and the interpreted Copper Creek granodiorite intrusive/Glory Hole volcanic contact along section labelled A to A'.

Figure-3: Regional geology and cross-section showing the outline of the 450 m level depth slice of the chargeability anomaly projected to surface and cross-section of the chargeability anomaly along the section A to A'.



MT Survey

The MT survey measured resistivity to depths of more than 2,000 m below surface. The data was modelled in 2D and shows a good correlation to the shallower chargeability (0 to 800 m below surface) and resistivity data collected by the DCIP survey.

Geophysical Survey Procedures

The 3D SWATH DCIP & MT survey completed by Quantec Geoscience USA Inc. covers the entire Laramide age Copper Creek granodiorite and Glory Hole volcanics area within the Sombrero Butte project. The survey measured, employing a Pole-Dipole-Dipole array configuration, the DCIP signal on seven north-south oriented lines spaced 400 m apart with station spacing of 100 m along the survey lines. For the purposes of this preliminary interpretation, anomalous chargeability is defined as greater than 25 mrads. The survey covered an area of approximately 3,200 m by 2,400 m. Both 2D and 3D modelling of the DCIP data were carried out using the UBC DCIP2D inversion codes (Oldenburg and Li, 1994) to produce depth sections of DC resistivity, DC-referenced IP chargeability and HS-referenced IP chargeability to a depth of investigation of between 750 m to 800 m. The 3D inversion of the DCIP data was completed using the UBC 3D inversion codes (Li and Oldenburg, 2000). The full set of 3D Tx-Rx measurements were merged into a single data set and modeled in 3D to produce 3D resistivity and DC-referenced chargeability models. Results of the MT data were modelled in 2D.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc., P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

