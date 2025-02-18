Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) (the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news release dated May 8, 2023, it has filed its audited financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year-ended December 31, 2022. The filings can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") as the principal regulator of the Company issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") against the Company on May 8, 2023, under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange, except in accordance with the following conditions for so long as the FFCTO order remains in effect: a beneficial securityholder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the FFCTO an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of May 8, 2023 if both of the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. A copy of the FFCTO is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

The FFCTO will remain in effect until such time as it is revoked by the British Columbia Securities Commission and a reinstatement application with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company changed its financial year-end from December 31 to March 31, and is currently working to complete the unaudited financial statements for the interim periods subsequent to the year-ended December 31, 2022. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. Revitalist (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced-based services. The Company, through its Tennessee subsidiary, Revitalist LLC, operates physical locations in three states, virtual offices across six states and medical and behavioral services in two countries.

Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit www.Revitalist.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the ongoing preparation of the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the periods after December 31, 2022; statements regarding the FFCTO; and statements regarding its general business plans. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

PR Contact

corporate@Revitalist.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241119

SOURCE: Revitalist Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd