The groundbreaking of the Eastern Green Link 1 project is a major milestone for transmission network upgrades in the United Kingdom and a key pillar of wider strategy to support further renewables deployment. Construction has begun on a 2 GW, 525 kV high voltage direct-current (HVDC) cable between Scotland and England, a key piece of transmission architecture that is expected to support renewables deployment in the United Kingdom. When complete, Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) will use almost 400 km of HVDC cable across a 190 km route between Torness, near Edinburgh, and Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, ...

