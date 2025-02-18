HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - This year's twin jewellery shows are bringing together some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions- Nearly 70% of exhibitors are coming from outside Hong Kong, with an increase in the number of exhibitors from Japan and the UAE- In line with industry trends, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show has introduced a Gold Jewellery Zone and also gathered affordable luxury jewellery, men's/unisex jewellery and other distinctively designed products- More than 30 seminars, networking activities and parades will be organised to foster industry dialogue and exchange insights on the latest market trendsThe two world-class jewellery shows organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will open in early March in the successful "two shows, two venues" format. The 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo from 2 to 6 March, showcasing a wide range of jewellery raw materials, while the 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai from 4 to 8 March, presenting a range of exquisite finished jewellery pieces. The twin shows will help exhibitors and buyers tap into global trade opportunities.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year's twin jewellery shows are bringing together some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, of which nearly 70% are coming from outside Hong Kong. Among them, exhibitors from Japan, Spain, French Polynesia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Lebanon are all expanding their presence at the fairs. The two shows are expected to attract more than 110 buyer missions, demonstrating the HKTDC's strengths in creating a world-class jewellery trading platform for the industry and reinforcing Hong Kong's status as an international jewellery sourcing and trading hub."Despite the various challenges facing the global jewellery market, the value of fine jewellery exported from Hong Kong to the United States rose by more than 10% year-on-year in 2024, while exports to the European Union, the Middle East and ASEAN rose by 6.5%, 3.8% and 2.6% respectively.38 pavilions welcome global buyersThe twin jewellery shows have received strong support from industry players around the world for many years. In 2025, the shows feature 38 geographic and industry pavilions from Mainland China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkiye, United Kingdom, Israel, Brazil, Colombia and the United States. In terms of industry pavilions, the Asia Jewelry Culture Design and Crafts Association is joining the show for the first time, while the Tanzanite Foundation, Asia Pacific Creator Association and International Colored Gemstone Association are all returning. In addition, the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association is once again setting up a pavilion together with the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), featuring jewellery-making machinery and technologies. The twin shows are attracting buyers from across the globe, covering large jewellery retail chains and both luxury and affordable jewellery and designer brands. Exhibitors and buyers alike will enjoy bountiful opportunities for industry exchange and collaboration.The HKTDC is always looking to optimise the sourcing experience for buyers worldwide through various initiatives. This year, special measures have been introduced to encourage more Muslim buyers to visit the shows, including providing shuttle buses to and from local mosques, offering a list of Muslim-friendly hotels and restaurants, and cooperating with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange guided tours for Muslim buyers.Creative designs in focus, Gold Jewellery Zone makes debutTrendy and innovative products can help manufacturers stand out in the market. The theme of this year's twin jewellery shows is Symphony of Sparkles, likening gemstone carving to the arrangement of musical notes, embodying the beauty of creation. This year's Designer Jewellery Galleria at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show features exhibitors using filigree inlay technique, an almost-lost craft that is part of China's intangible cultural heritage, to create fine designs. Among them are 18K gold wheat ears launched by Mainland China company Changzhou Yi'an Jewelry Co., Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-029) that won the Best Design Award in the 2019 Tiangong Awards. Many Hong Kong exhibitors are also using the shows to launch creative products, including Austy Lee Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-F32), which will introduce a snake-shaped necklace to mark the new lunar year, and Zuri Jewelry Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-C18), which is launching its "Panda and Bamboo" jewellery collection with cute designs modelled on An An and Ke Ke, the giant pandas in Hong Kong.The International Jewellery Show is proud to introduce the Gold Jewellery Zone in 2025 as a new showcase for novel designs. Exhibitors include Malaysian jewellery company CHL Innovation Industries Sdn Bhd (Booth: CEC 3E-D15) which is launching a series of affordable luxury gold jewellery sets suitable for daily wear, including a durian pendant that stands out with its unique local characteristics.With the goal of nurturing new design talents in the industry, the HKTDC had organised the International Jewellery Design Excellence (IJDE) Award and the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition. The results will be announced at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show with the winning designs going on display. In addition, the Young Jewellery Designer Arena has been added for this year's show to spotlight the creativity and craftsmanship of up-and-coming designers.Rare and precious treasures in the spotlightThe two shows will continue to exhibit rare jewellery to attract buyers. At the International Jewellery Show, Hong Kong exhibitor Unique Brilliant Limited (Booth: CEC GH-C13) will showcase a pendant mounted with an extremely rare 40+ carat unheated Tanzanian ruby. At the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, American exhibitor Emco Gem (Booth: AWE 7-H01) will present high-quality Colombian emeralds ranging from 9 to 15 carats while Indian exhibitor Fine Star Jewellery & Diamond (Booth: AWE 5-D23) will display a fancy yellow diamond of over 30 carats. Hong Kong exhibitor HYT International HK Limited (Booth: AWE 9-A23) will exhibit a heart-shaped pink diamond weighing 1.5 carats from Australia.Men's and unisex jewellery and affordable jewellery are all becoming increasingly popular. This year, nearly 200 exhibitors will be showcasing men's jewellery, including Hong Kong exhibitor Austy Lee Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-F32) which will present the Tsuruhime Sen no Odori Brooch made of 18K rose gold with antique materials. In the affordable luxury jewellery category, Hong Kong exhibitors - G S Jewellery (Mfy) Co. Limited (Booth: CEC 1A-E36), IAD Jewellery Limited (Booth: CEC 1C-A12) and Kayra Creation Limited (Booth: CEC 1C-F18) - will all be showcasing their daily wear lines.30+ events explore hot topics such as sustainable development and AIMore than 30 industry-related seminars and networking activities will be held during the twin jewellery shows, covering topics such as sustainable development, jewellery technology, identification technology and other new industry trends. ISO certification expert CK Cheung and Edward Johnson, Corporate Social Responsibility Director from British company GEMFIELDS, will explain the latest developments in ISO and ESG certification and analyse how these certifications set standards for the industry and help propel its sustainable development.In the area of jewellery and identification technology, the shows will feature a series of seminars on design, craftsmanship and innovation. The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will explain the heat treatment of gemstones and introduce new identification services for emerald fillings. Gubelin Gem Lab will explain how to apply various breakthrough technologies to establish more consistent and reliable standards, including AI-driven "Gemtelligence" technology and the use of blockchain technology and physical tracking markers to enhance market transparency in helping dealers and consumers verify the traceability information of materials.Combining online and offline services to boost sourcing efficiencyThis year's twin jewellery shows will continue to use the EXHIBITION+ hybrid format. In addition to on-site procurement, the HKTDC's AI-powered "Click2Match" will provide online business matching for exhibitors and buyers. Onsite buyers can use "Scan2Match" to scan exhibitors' QR codes and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. To ease the buyer admission process, the HKTDC Marketplace App and the official websites of the two shows provide online verification functions. Buyers need only to register through these platforms and upload a photo and valid identification to obtain a verified eBadge for direct entry, greatly reducing queuing times for onsite registration and verification and enhancing sourcing efficiency.To help buyers visit the two shows, free shuttle buses to and from AsiaWorld-Expo and the city (including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai) will be arranged. Men's jewellery is a blue ocean market. Exhibitor Austy Lee Company Limited presented its fashionable and stylish Tsuruhime Sen no Odori Brooch made of 18K rose gold with antique materials 