DENTSU GROUP

Dentsu has published its FY24 results, which show a strong Q424 in its Japanese business, ensuring that the group effectively met November's net revenue guidance despite continuing weakness in international trading. As a result of higher discount rates and shifts in the international risk profile, Dentsu has taken a ¥210.1bn impairment charge, split ¥153.0bn in EMEA and ¥57.1bn in the Americas. The group has also now launched its new mid-term management plan (MTMP), targeting organic revenue growth of 4% in FY27, with operating margins of 16-17% by the plan's completion. This involves a re-evaluation of the underperforming businesses within the group and laying solid foundations on which to build.

