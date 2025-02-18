Partnership Set to Accelerate UK's EV Charging Infrastructure with Advanced DC Fast Charging Technology

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, and Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO), Believ, announced today a strategic partnership to roll out Wallbox's rapid and ultra-rapid charge point solutions across the United Kingdom.

The partnership will introduce Wallbox's comprehensive DC fast charging portfolio, including the company's 60kW, 120kW, 150kW, and 220kW Supernova models, significantly expanding the availability of high-power charging options throughout the UK. These cutting-edge chargers are designed to meet the growing demand for rapid charging at strategic locations where drivers typically spend less time, such as along major travel routes and at popular retail destinations.

"Partnering with Believ allows us to bring our high-performance charging technology to more drivers across the UK, ensuring they have access to fast, reliable charging where they need it most," said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Fast Charging Officer at Wallbox. "With our scalable solutions, we're not only addressing today's charging needs but also supporting the UK's transition to an electrified future."

Wallbox's DC fast charging technology offers a future-proof solution that can be scaled to meet increasing demand, allowing charge point operators to efficiently expand their networks as EV adoption grows. The partnership has already achieved its first milestone with an initial installation in Scotland, marking the beginning of a nationwide rollout.

"Our goal is to deliver the robust infrastructure that not only serves existing EV drivers but also encourages more to make the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles," said Guy Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer at Believ. "Drivers need to see charging technology working well at convenient locations that serve regular journeys, as well as their favorite restaurants, coffee shops, and supermarket destinations. Crucial to this is that CPOs deliver the full range of charging speeds depending on site needs and driver dwell times."

Believ, backed by Liberty Global and Zouk Capital, which manages the HM Treasury-backed Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF), will leverage Wallbox's technology to enhance the UK's charging infrastructure. This collaboration represents a significant step in Wallbox's expansion in the UK market and reinforces the company's position as a leading provider of EV charging solutions globally.

