Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Publishes Their February 2025 Edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events"

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is excited to share its latest edition of "AP&I Corporate News and Events", delivering the history of the world's first flexible porous paving while also highlighting the company's continued commitment to sustainable solutions and industry leadership.

February's issue focuses on the Scrap Tire Construction Products Division (STCP) and their transformative impact on infrastructure, community development, and the circular economy. Success stories are showcased from across the globe, including applications in Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, and internationally at Kew Gardens and the Humber Estuary in the United Kingdom, illustrating the versatility of STCP's sustainable solutions. CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall, stated, "I am thrilled to see the increased acceptance of Scrap Tire Construction Products' by the engineering community as we continue to gain momentum worldwide."

This month's issue also features the 2025 Industry Outlook for the Tire Recycling Industry, emphasizing the growth potential of tire recycling and its role in shaping the next generation of sustainable markets. Kevin Bagnall further stated, "Tomorrow I will be addressing the Board for our U.K. subsidiary, K.B. Industries UK Ltd, led by our Managing Director, Mr. Graham Pell, to provide vital company updates. As we continue to grow on both sides of the Atlantic, we remain steadfast in the commitment and integrity of leadership in all companies and their subsidiaries associated with Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp."

As API&I Corp. and its subsidiaries celebrate over 23 years of innovation, we remain dedicated to advancing circular economy initiatives and driving positive change through proven sustainable solutions. AP&I's newsletter can on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.





