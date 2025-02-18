Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross' Latest Drilling Results Reinforce Sunday Creek's Global Significance

DRILLS 7.5 METRES @ 36.2 g/t GOLD

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ("SXGC" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) is pleased to announce significant new results from drill hole SDDSC120W1, at the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects, part of the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project.

HIGH LEVEL TAKEAWAY

Southern Cross Gold's latest drill hole at Sunday Creek (SDDSC120W1) has delivered outstanding results, headlined by a 7.5 m intersection grading 36.2 g/t gold within a broader 347 m intersection within the mineralized host. The hole intersected six high-grade vein sets, including two previously unknown, with spectacular zones including 1.0 m @ 262.1 g/t AuEq and 0.3 m @ 122.1 g/t AuEq. Notably, the drilling successfully extended known mineralization up to 88 m down-dip on key structures.

The technical execution proved particularly impressive, with the team successfully drilling at an opposing orientation to earlier holes. This new angle provided crucial validation of structural assumptions, with the predicted RS15 vein set intersected with metre-level accuracy. After the parent hole deviated into the footwall, the team's wedge strategy maintained optimal 90 m spacing while testing the target corridor, demonstrating the team's growing understanding of the system, critical factors for resource definition and eventual development.

These results carry heightened strategic significance given the current geopolitical landscape. China's September 2024 announcement of antimony export restrictions has intensified Western nations' search for secure supplies of this critical metal, essential for defense and high-tech applications. Sunday Creek's emergence as one of the Western world's most significant gold-antimony discoveries comes at a crucial time, with its roughly 20% insitu antimony value component providing strategic optionality while the primary gold economics de-risk development.

The project's location in Victoria, Australia, adds another layer of appeal, offering the security of a tier-1 jurisdiction when secure supply chains are increasingly vital. The combination of exceptional grades, growing resource scale, strategic metal exposure, and premier jurisdiction positions Sunday Creek as a uniquely compelling discovery in the current market context.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO of SXGC states: "Large-scale, high-grade deposits in stable jurisdictions are rare global assets. Sunday Creek continues to demonstrate both exceptional grades and significant scale, placing it in an elite category of discoveries.

"The latest results from SDDSC120W1 are particularly significant for two reasons. First, they confirmed grade and structural continuity both up-dip and down-dip. Second, by drilling at an angle opposing our previous orientation but perpendicular to the mineralized structures, we provided crucial validation of our geological model.

"The hole successfully intersected the mineralized host over 347 m, delivering strong grades including 7.5 m at 36.6 g/t AuEq ("gold equivalent') from 731.9 m including 1.0 m at 262.1 g/t AuEq from 734.3 m. Additionally high-grade antimony zones including 0.2 m at 45.5 g/t AuEq with 16.1% antimony were also intercepted.

"Key catalysts over the next quarter include:

An exploration target upgrade is planned to be made in early March 2025. Expanding the core resource area while conducting monthly internal modelling updates with SRK Consulting to maintain a detailed understanding of the evolving system Testing regional targets along the 12 km strike length through mapping, geophysics, soil sampling, and one drill rig dedicated to testing these targets. Stage 2 metallurgical studies are underway and will be reported over the coming quarter. Five rigs are operational, with a 6 th rig at site that will commence drilling shortly with one rig focussed on regional targets. Two further rigs are being sourced to focus on resource drill out. Permitting permissions and studies: working closely with the State of Victoria undertaking engineering and environmental studies, including the recent completion of seven water monitoring bores, taking the total to nine on the project, critical for hydrogeological studies."

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

HIGHLIGHTS:

SDDSC120W1 successfully intersected 6 high-grade vein sets across a 347 m intersection through the host sequence, delivering exceptional results:

Peak values reached of 464.0 g/t Au and 17.5% Sb. Notable high-grade zones included: Primary intersection: 7.5 m @ 36.6 g/t AuEq (36.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 731.9 m, including: 1.0 m @ 262.1 g/t AuEq (261.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 734.3 m 0.4 m @ 33.8 g/t AuEq ( Au only) from 773.3 m 1.5 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (21.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 804.2 m including: 0.3 m @ 122.1 g/t AuEq (103.0 g/t Au, 10.2% Sb) 0.4 m @ 28.0 g/t AuEq (9.2 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb) from 819.4 m, including 0.2 m @ 45.5 g/t AuEq (15.2 g/t Au, 16.1% Sb)

The hole added to Sunday Creek's impressive strike-rate, bringing the total number of high-grade intersections to 56 , each exceeding 100 gold-equivalent gram-meters (AuEq g/t x m) from 71.4 km of drilling.

SDDSC120W1 was important as it demonstrated A clear ability to target gold-antimony mineralization, after the parent hole deviated, allowing the team to redrill and hit high-grade zones within a 348 m corridor while maintaining proper spacing. Its perpendicular orientation to previous drilling provided crucial validation of structural continuity assumptions and grade continuity, with its main intersection (7.5m @ 36.2 g/t Au) hitting the predicted vein set accurately and showing consistent mineralization with nearby holes.

Ongoing Exploration: With $18 million in cash and no debt. Fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154 - 160, 155A, 157A) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC120W1 was drilled east to west as a daughter navigational hole from the parent SDDSC120 ( 23 July, 2024 ) with the intention of targeting the northern strike extent of several vein sets within the western portion of the Rising Sun prospect. The drill hole successfully tested a prospective corridor of 347 m @ 1.2 g.t Au (uncut) (ie the cumulative downhole length of dyke/breccia/altered sediment between the "rails of the ladder") and intercepted six mineralized vein sets , two of which were previously unknown (the "rungs of the ladder"). The hole contained six intervals >20 g/t Au (up to 464.0 g/t Au) and five intervals of >2% Sb (up to 17.5% Sb) . The hole intersected three modelled vein sets, and defined three additional previously unmodelled vein sets one of which lies outside the exploration target area.

Additionally, 169 m of lower-grade mineralization (0.5 g/t - 5.0 g/t AuEq) was recorded from 861 m downhole, with 137 m of this extending beyond the January 2024 Exploration Target boundary, interpreted as peripheral hanging wall Golden Dyke mineralization (Figure 3).

SDDSC120 was strategically important as it confirms a robust mineralized system at depth, indicates potential for further extensions beyond current model, and contributed to the growing number of high-grade intercepts (now 56 intersections >100 AuEq g/t x metres). The hole demonstrated:

A clear ability to target gold-antimony mineralization , with the parent hole SDDSC120 initially deviating outside the bounds of the mineralized package (the rails of the ladder) into the unmineralized footwall. This allowed the SXGC technical team to wedge and redrill to successfully target high-grade mineralization within a 348m corridor of the mineralized sequence in Rising Sun and Golden Dyke while maintaining a 90m spacing from SDDSC120 over 285m.

SDDSC120W1 was drilled at an opposing orientation (east to west rather than west to east) to earlier drilling that provided an important test of structural continuity and orientation with this alternate drill orientation. This was an important test to validate assumptions and is critical when evaluating any mineral deposit.

SDDSC120W1 proved successful in showing continuity of grade and structure . For example, the headline intersection ( 7.5 m @ 36.2 g/t Au from 731.9 m), intersected the vein set RS15 as predicted with metre accuracy and showed excellent continuity of width and grades of gold. This intersection was located 18 m down-dip in the same vein set in drillhole SDDSC082 (which returned 4.3 metres at 71.5 g/t Au from 590.4 m) and 8 metres up-dip and 5 metres along strike from SDDSC144 (which returned 5.8 metres at 4.3 g/t Au from 659.4 m) (Figure 3).

SDDSC120W1 was planned due to the parent hole (SDDSC120) having deviated into the footwall, missing the full extent of the target system. SDDSC120W1 was drilled at a 90 m spacing from SDDSC120 to ensure coverage of the targeted mineralized corridor. Additionally, the hole provided valuable down-dip extensions to known structures, including RS10 (extended 21 m), RS07 (extended 50 m), and RS06 (extended 88 m).

Extended highlights include:

2.2 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 709.6 m

6.2 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 716.9 m

7.5 m @ 36.6 g/t AuEq (36.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 731.9 m, including: 1.0 m @ 262.1 g/t AuEq (261.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 734.3 m

0.3 m @ 8.5 g/t AuEq (8.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 745.7 m

0.7 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 749.2 m

0.6 m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq (14.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 755.1 m, including: 0.1 m @ 71.0 g/t AuEq (69.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 755.1 m

0.2 m @ 11.1 g/t AuEq (11.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 762.6 m

0.4 m @ 33.8 g/t AuEq (33.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 773.3 m

0.2 m @ 15.1 g/t AuEq (15.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 776.2 m

1.5 m @ 25.2 g/t AuEq (21.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 804.2 m, including: 0.3 m @ 122.1 g/t AuEq (103.0 g/t Au, 10.2% Sb) from 804.8 m

0.4 m @ 28.0 g/t AuEq (9.2 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb) from 819.4 m, including: 0.2 m @ 45.5 g/t AuEq (15.2 g/t Au, 16.1% Sb) from 819.5 m

0.3 m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 826.3 m

1.1 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 841.2 m

0.2 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (34.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 848.5 m

1.2 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 893.3 m

Pending Results and Update

Fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154 - 160, 155A, 157A) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project (Figure 5) is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 157 drill holes for 71,400.09 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of fifty-six (56) >100 g/t AuEq x m and sixty (60) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 70 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 40% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV:SXGC and ASX:SX2

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC, ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 55 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 70.7 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and an aggressive 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www2.asx.com.au under code "SXGC". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC120W1 reported here (black highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC120W1 reported here (black highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Inclined plan section (25 m influence - looking down) along C-D, parallel to reported hole SDDSC120W1 and its parent drill hole SDDSC120, showing geology model (green, yellow and purple polygons) and mineralized domains (blue polygons). Section shows 50 m thick slice.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole-ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC140 352.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 9 -70 SDDSC142 500.67 Christina 330075 5867612 274 292 -70 SDDSC146 245.7 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC146W1 461.2 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC147 977.15 Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 278 -57 SDDSC148 563.6 Christina 330073 5867611 274 278 -57.2 SDDSC149 970.79 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC149W1 1041.1 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC150 638.8 Christina 330340 5867865 277 244 -65 SDDSC151 737.2 Golden Dyke 330818 5867847 301 273.8 -56.5 SDDSC152 1102.7 Rising Sun 330816 5867599 296 328 -65 SDDSC153 639.1 Christina 330333 5867860 277 244.8 -52.5 SDDSC154 392.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 60 -26.5 SDDSC155 31 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC155A 896.4 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC156 755.55 Christina 330075 5867612 274 59.5 -45.3 SDDSC157 1115.7 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.6 -58.4 SDDSC157A 219.9 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.2 -60 SDDSC158 992.5 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 265.5 -45 SDDSC159 145.2 Gladys 330871 5867758 308 60.5 -28.9 SDDSC160 725.1 Christina 330753 5867733 307 272.5 -37.8 SDDSC161 In progress plan 1020 m Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 314 257 -49.4 SDDSC162 In progress plan 920 m Rising Sun 330339 5867864 277 75.4 -59.6 SDDSC163 In progress plan 1000 m Apollo 331615.5 5867952 347 267.2 -48.5 SDDSC164 In progress plan 315 m Gladys 330871 5867758 308 78.2 -40 SDDSC160W1 In progress plan 1070 m Christina 330753 5867731 307 272.5 -37.8

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC120W1 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC120W1 709.6 711.8 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.6 SDDSC120W1 716.9 723.1 6.2 0.8 0.3 1.3 SDDSC120W1 731.9 739.4 7.5 36.2 0.2 36.6 Including 734.3 735.3 1.0 261.5 0.3 262.1 SDDSC120W1 745.7 746.0 0.3 8.3 0.1 8.5 SDDSC120W1 749.2 749.9 0.7 3.7 0.4 4.5 SDDSC120W1 755.1 755.7 0.6 14.1 0.2 14.4 Including 755.1 755.2 0.1 69.9 0.6 71.0 SDDSC120W1 762.6 762.8 0.2 11.1 0.0 11.1 SDDSC120W1 773.3 773.7 0.4 33.8 0.0 33.8 SDDSC120W1 776.2 776.4 0.2 15.1 0.0 15.1 SDDSC120W1 804.2 805.7 1.5 21.0 2.2 25.2 Including 804.8 805.1 0.3 103.0 10.2 122.1 SDDSC120W1 819.4 819.8 0.4 9.2 10.0 28.0 Including 819.5 819.7 0.2 15.2 16.1 45.5 SDDSC120W1 826.3 826.6 0.3 14.4 0.0 14.4 SDDSC120W1 841.2 842.3 1.1 5.0 0.0 5.0 SDDSC120W1 848.5 848.7 0.2 34.0 0.0 34.0 SDDSC120W1 893.3 894.5 1.2 2.2 0.0 2.3

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC120W1 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC120W1 695.7 697.0 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 698.3 699.6 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 700.8 701.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 1.1 SDDSC120W1 701.2 701.9 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 701.9 702.2 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.1 SDDSC120W1 702.2 703.5 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120W1 704.5 705.2 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.4 SDDSC120W1 705.2 705.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 SDDSC120W1 705.7 706.1 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.4 SDDSC120W1 706.1 706.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC120W1 706.5 707.2 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120W1 707.2 708.0 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120W1 708.0 708.7 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120W1 708.7 709.6 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120W1 709.6 710.0 0.4 0.2 1.9 3.8 SDDSC120W1 710.0 710.7 0.7 1.0 0.2 1.4 SDDSC120W1 710.7 711.6 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 711.6 711.8 0.2 2.9 1.1 4.9 SDDSC120W1 711.8 712.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 712.6 713.1 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 713.1 713.8 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120W1 713.8 715.0 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 716.9 717.0 0.1 3.2 0.6 4.4 SDDSC120W1 717.0 717.6 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC120W1 717.6 718.6 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 718.6 718.8 0.2 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC120W1 718.8 719.7 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 719.7 719.8 0.1 12.5 1.3 15.0 SDDSC120W1 719.8 720.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120W1 720.4 720.7 0.3 5.1 0.6 6.1 SDDSC120W1 720.7 720.9 0.2 2.1 0.4 2.8 SDDSC120W1 720.9 721.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120W1 721.4 721.5 0.1 0.4 0.6 1.5 SDDSC120W1 721.5 721.9 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120W1 721.9 722.0 0.2 1.4 3.3 7.6 SDDSC120W1 722.0 723.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC120W1 723.0 723.1 0.1 1.0 2.2 5.1 SDDSC120W1 723.1 724.1 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 724.1 724.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120W1 724.8 726.0 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 726.0 726.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 1.5 SDDSC120W1 726.6 727.4 0.9 0.1 0.3 0.7 SDDSC120W1 729.3 729.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120W1 730.9 731.9 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 731.9 732.5 0.6 3.0 0.4 3.8 SDDSC120W1 732.5 733.0 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 733.0 733.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 733.7 734.1 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC120W1 734.1 734.3 0.2 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC120W1 734.3 734.7 0.3 66.3 0.6 67.3 SDDSC120W1 734.7 734.8 0.2 2.1 0.2 2.5 SDDSC120W1 734.8 735.3 0.5 464.0 0.2 464.3 SDDSC120W1 735.3 735.7 0.4 1.8 0.2 2.1 SDDSC120W1 735.7 736.0 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 736.0 736.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 736.4 737.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 737.0 737.1 0.2 0.8 0.7 2.1 SDDSC120W1 737.1 738.1 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 738.1 738.3 0.2 3.9 1.8 7.3 SDDSC120W1 738.3 738.8 0.5 0.6 0.6 1.8 SDDSC120W1 738.8 739.0 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC120W1 739.0 739.4 0.4 1.9 0.3 2.4 SDDSC120W1 739.4 740.5 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120W1 740.5 741.7 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 741.7 741.8 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC120W1 743.1 743.8 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 743.8 744.3 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120W1 745.5 745.7 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC120W1 745.7 746.0 0.3 8.3 0.1 8.5 SDDSC120W1 748.0 748.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120W1 748.4 749.2 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC120W1 749.2 749.9 0.7 3.7 0.4 4.5 SDDSC120W1 749.9 750.7 0.9 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC120W1 750.7 751.8 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 751.8 752.6 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 754.0 754.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 754.8 755.1 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 755.1 755.2 0.1 69.9 0.6 71.1 SDDSC120W1 755.2 755.7 0.5 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC120W1 755.7 756.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 757.5 758.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 759.6 760.2 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 762.0 762.6 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 762.6 762.8 0.2 11.1 0.0 11.1 SDDSC120W1 766.2 766.3 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 766.3 766.6 0.3 1.5 0.0 1.6 SDDSC120W1 773.3 773.7 0.4 33.8 0.0 33.8 SDDSC120W1 773.7 773.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 776.2 776.4 0.2 15.1 0.0 15.1 SDDSC120W1 784.0 784.6 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 790.6 791.0 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC120W1 796.9 797.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 804.2 804.8 0.7 0.6 0.4 1.3 SDDSC120W1 804.8 804.9 0.1 1.3 2.3 5.6 SDDSC120W1 804.9 805.1 0.2 198.0 17.5 230.9 SDDSC120W1 805.1 805.3 0.2 2.0 0.3 2.5 SDDSC120W1 805.3 805.4 0.1 1.5 0.6 2.6 SDDSC120W1 805.4 805.7 0.3 3.8 0.3 4.4 SDDSC120W1 805.7 806.3 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120W1 807.1 807.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 808.5 809.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 809.2 810.1 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 812.1 812.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 812.5 813.0 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 813.0 813.9 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC120W1 819.2 819.4 0.1 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC120W1 819.4 819.5 0.2 0.7 1.2 2.8 SDDSC120W1 819.5 819.8 0.2 15.2 16.1 45.5 SDDSC120W1 819.8 820.5 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 820.5 821.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 822.2 823.1 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 823.1 823.8 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 826.3 826.6 0.3 14.4 0.0 14.4 SDDSC120W1 831.1 831.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 831.6 831.9 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 832.4 833.0 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 833.0 833.4 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 833.4 833.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 833.8 834.0 0.2 3.0 0.0 3.1 SDDSC120W1 834.0 834.4 0.4 1.3 0.2 1.7 SDDSC120W1 834.4 835.2 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 835.2 835.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 835.5 836.3 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 836.3 836.8 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 836.8 837.1 0.4 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC120W1 841.2 842.3 1.1 5.0 0.0 5.0 SDDSC120W1 843.7 844.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 844.3 844.6 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC120W1 844.6 844.7 0.2 0.6 0.3 1.2 SDDSC120W1 844.7 845.0 0.2 6.1 0.0 6.2 SDDSC120W1 848.0 848.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 848.5 848.7 0.2 34.0 0.0 34.0 SDDSC120W1 850.0 850.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 853.8 854.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 854.3 855.3 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 855.3 856.0 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 856.0 857.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 857.0 858.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 858.0 859.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 861.0 861.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 861.8 862.1 0.3 2.1 0.0 2.1 SDDSC120W1 863.0 864.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 864.9 865.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 866.1 867.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 867.0 867.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 867.7 867.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 868.6 869.4 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 869.4 869.5 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 869.5 869.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 869.8 870.8 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 870.8 871.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 871.0 871.4 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC120W1 876.7 877.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 878.1 878.4 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120W1 886.1 886.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 886.5 886.7 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 888.3 889.3 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120W1 891.0 891.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 891.9 892.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 892.8 893.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 893.3 893.7 0.4 4.0 0.0 4.0 SDDSC120W1 893.7 894.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 894.3 894.4 0.2 5.4 0.0 5.4 SDDSC120W1 894.4 895.3 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 896.1 896.9 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 899.6 900.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 901.0 901.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 902.3 902.5 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC120W1 903.8 904.3 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 904.3 904.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 904.5 904.8 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC120W1 904.8 905.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 905.4 905.5 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 905.5 905.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 905.9 906.4 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 909.3 910.2 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 910.2 910.3 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 913.9 914.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 914.3 914.6 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 915.4 916.3 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 916.3 917.3 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 920.1 920.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 920.9 921.1 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120W1 921.1 922.2 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 922.7 923.6 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 935.3 935.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 936.5 936.8 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 936.8 937.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 937.3 937.5 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 939.9 940.4 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 940.4 940.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 941.5 942.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 942.3 942.7 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 942.7 943.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 943.1 943.5 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 944.1 944.7 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 945.8 946.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 959.3 959.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 959.8 960.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 960.1 960.7 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 964.1 964.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 965.3 965.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 969.1 969.2 0.1 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 969.2 969.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 969.6 969.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 972.5 973.4 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 981.5 981.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 981.7 982.2 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC120W1 982.2 982.5 0.4 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC120W1 989.5 989.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 989.9 990.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 993.0 993.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 993.3 993.6 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 993.6 993.8 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 994.4 995.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 995.1 995.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 995.3 996.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1002.9 1003.4 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1003.4 1004.5 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1004.5 1005.1 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 1005.1 1005.3 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 1005.3 1005.5 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1005.5 1006.4 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1006.4 1007.3 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1008.7 1008.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120W1 1008.9 1009.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1009.6 1010.1 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1010.1 1011.2 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1011.2 1012.3 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1015.2 1015.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1015.6 1015.8 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1016.8 1017.1 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1017.1 1017.6 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1017.6 1018.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1018.2 1019.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1021.1 1022.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1024.2 1024.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120W1 1030.0 1030.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120W1 1030.4 1030.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120W1 1030.8 1031.7 0.9 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC120W1 1031.7 1031.9 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC120W1 1031.9 1033.0 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1033.0 1034.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120W1 1035.3 1035.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above.



Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Boart Longyear TruCore orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parametres:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometres, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parametres used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355.

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 40% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd.



Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020. Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Previously reported diamond drill results are displayed in plans, cross sections and long sections and discussed in the text and in the Competent Person's statement.

Preliminary testing (AMML Report 1801-1) has demonstrated the viability of recovering gold and antimony values to high value products by industry standard processing methods.

The program was completed by AMML, an established mineral and metallurgical testing laboratory specialising in flotation, hydrometallurgy, gravity and comminution testwork at their testing facilities in Gosford, NSW. The program was supervised by Craig Brown of Resources Engineering & Management, who was engaged to develop plans for initial sighter flotation testing of samples from drilling of the Sunday Creek deposit.

Two quarter core intercepts were selected for metallurgical test work (Table 1). A split of each was subjected to assay analysis. The table below shows samples selected for metallurgical test work: Sample Location Sample Name Weight (kg) Drill hole from (m) to (m) Length (m) Au ppm Sb% As% Rising Sun RS01 22.8 MDDSC025 275.9 289.3 13.4 3.18 1.06 0.223 Apollo AP01 16.6 SDDSC031 220.4 229.9 9.5 4.89 0.443 0.538 The metallurgical characterization test work included: Diagnostic LeachWELL testing.

Gravity recovery by Knelson concentrator and hand panning.

Timed flotation of combined gravity tails.

Rougher-Cleaner flotation (without gravity separation), with sizing of products, to produce samples for mineralogical investigation.

Mineral elemental concentrations and gold deportment was investigated using Laser Ablation examination by University of Tasmania.

QXRD Mineralogical assessment were used to estimate mineral contents for the test products, and, from this, to assess performance in terms of minerals as well as elements, including contributions to gold deportment. For both test samples, observations and calculations indicated a high proportion of native ('free') gold: 84.0% in RS01 and 82.1% in AP01.

Samples of size fractions of the three sulfide and gold containing flotation products from the Rougher-Cleaner test series were sent to MODA Microscopy for optical mineralogical assessment. Key observations were: The highest gold grade samples from each test series found multiple grains of visible gold which were generally liberated, with minor association with stibnite (antimony sulfide). Stibnite was highly liberated and was very 'clean' - 71.7% Sb, 28.3% S. Arsenopyrite was also highly liberated indicating potential for separation. Pyrite was largely free but exhibited some association with gangue minerals.

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company drilled 30,000 m in 2023 and plans to continue drilling with 5 diamond drill rigs. The Company has stated it will drill 60,000 m from 2024 to Q4 2025. The company remains in an exploration stage to expand the mineralization along strike and to depth.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

