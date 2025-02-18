Anzeige
WKN: A3EXMR | ISIN: US9467841055 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.02.25
21:59 Uhr
45,370 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAYSTAR HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAYSTAR HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waystar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fiscal year 2024 revenue of $944M, up 19% YoY

Q4 revenue growth of 18% year-over-year

Q4 net income of $19.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million

Fiscal year 2024 net loss $19.1 million, 62.7% improvement YoY

Fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $383M, up 15% YoY

Q4 net income margin of 8%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, exceeding expectations and reflecting the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "By leveraging the power of our cloud-based software platform, we have consistently delivered measurable return on investment for our clients."

Hawkins continued, "Looking ahead, we expect to achieve solid revenue growth at scale, paired with compelling adjusted EBITDA margins, positioning us for continued success."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $244.1 million, up 18% year-over-year
  • Net income of $19.1 million, GAAP net income per share of $0.11, and net income margin of 8%
  • Non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%
  • Cash flow from operations of $65 million and unlevered free cash flow of $80 million

Key Metrics and Revenue Disaggregation

  • 1,203 clients contributed over $100,000 in LTM revenue, up 15% year-over-year
  • Net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 110%
  • Subscription revenue of $121.6 million, up 18% year-over-year
  • Volume-based revenue of $121.2 million, up 19% year-over-year

Financial Outlook

As of February 18, 2025, Waystar provides the following guidance for its full fiscal year 2025.1

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $1.0 billion and $1.016 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $399 million and $407 million
  • Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $237 million and $243 million
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.32

Webcast Information

Waystar's financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today, February 18, 2025. A live audio conference call will be available on Waystar's website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time. This earnings release and the related Current Report on Form 8-K filed February 18, 2025 can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the company's website. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. We present non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as measures of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments, and debt service requirements. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics are defined below:

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin
We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, net income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, costs related to amended debt agreements, and IPO related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share
We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, IPO related costs, costs related to amended debt agreements and amortization of intangibles. We updated the definition of non-GAAP net income to include amortization of intangibles to align with a more common definition used by our peers. We have revised prior year disclosures to align with this updated definition. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using a management-estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21%.

We define non-GAAP net income per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow
We define unlevered free cash flow as cash from operations plus cash interest expense less capital expenses.

Net Debt
We define net debt as the sum of the current portion of long-term debt, long-term debt, and accounts receivable securitization less cash and equivalents.

Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio
We define adjusted net leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA over the preceding twelve months.

Key Performance Metrics

Net Revenue Retention Rate
Our Net Revenue Retention Rate compares twelve months of client invoices for our solutions at two period end dates. To calculate our Net Revenue Retention Rate, we first accumulate the total amount invoiced during the twelve months ending with the prior period-end or Prior Period Invoices. We then calculate the total amount invoiced to those same clients for the twelve months ending with the current period-end, or Current Period Invoices. Current Period Invoices are inclusive of upsell, downsell, pricing changes, clients that cancel or chose not to renew, and discontinued solutions with continuing clients. The Net Revenue Retention Rate is then calculated by dividing the Current Period Invoices by the Prior Period Invoices. Our total invoices included in the analysis are greater than 98% of reported revenue. We use Net Revenue Retention Rate to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Acquired businesses are included in the last-twelve-month Net Revenue Retention Rate in the ninth quarter after acquisition, which is the earliest point that comparable post-acquisition invoices are available for both the current and prior twelve-month period.

Customer Count with> $100,000 of Revenue
We regularly monitor and review our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue.

Our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue is based on an accumulation of the amounts invoiced to clients over the preceding twelve months. The invoices for acquired clients are included starting in the first full calendar quarter after the date of acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, statements regarding Waystar's expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including full year 2025, and future periods; the performance of our new product offerings; our industry and market opportunities, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins and profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources and other financial and operating information. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," "outlook," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release, including the discussion of outlook for full fiscal year 2025.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: our operation in a highly competitive industry; our ability to retain our existing clients and attract new clients; our ability to successfully execute on our business strategies in order to grow; our ability to accurately assess the risks related to acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships; the growth and success of our clients and overall healthcare transaction volumes; consolidation in the healthcare industry; our selling cycle of variable length to secure new client agreements; our implementation cycle that is dependent on our clients' timing and resources; our dependence on our senior management team and certain key employees, and our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of our total addressable market; our ability to develop and market new solutions, or enhance our existing solutions, to respond to technological changes, or evolving industry standards; the interoperability, connectivity, and integration of our solutions with our clients' and their vendors' networks and infrastructures; the performance and reliability of internet, mobile, and other infrastructure; the consequences if we cannot obtain, process, use, disclose, or distribute the highly regulated data we require to provide our solutions; our reliance on certain third-party vendors and providers; any errors or malfunctions in our products and solutions; failure by our clients to obtain proper permissions or provide us with accurate and appropriate information; the potential for embezzlement, identity theft, or other similar illegal behavior by our employees or vendors, and a failure of our employees or vendors to observe quality standards or adhere to environmental, social, and governance standards; our compliance with the applicable rules of the National Automated Clearing House Association and the applicable requirements of card networks; increases in card network fees and other changes to fee arrangements; the effect of payer and provider conduct which we cannot control; privacy concerns and security breaches or incidents relating to our platform; the complex and evolving laws and regulations regarding privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to use or license data and integrate third-party technologies; our use of "open source" software; legal proceedings initiated by third parties alleging that we are infringing or otherwise violating their intellectual property rights; claims that our employees, consultants, or independent contractors have wrongfully used or disclosed confidential information of third parties; the heavily regulated industry in which we conduct business; the uncertain and evolving healthcare regulatory and political framework; healthcare laws and data privacy and security laws and regulations governing our processing of personal information; reduced revenues in response to changes to the healthcare regulatory landscape; legal, regulatory, and other proceedings that could result in adverse outcomes; consumer protection laws and regulations; contractual obligations requiring compliance with certain provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws and regulations; existing laws that regulate our ability to engage in certain marketing activities; our full compliance with website accessibility standards; any changes in our tax rates, the adoption of new tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities; limitations on our ability to use our net operating losses to offset future taxable income; losses due to asset impairment charges; restrictive covenants in the agreements governing our credit facilities; interest rate fluctuations; unavailability of additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions; actions of certain of our significant investors, who may have different interests than the interests of other holders of our securities; and each of the other factors discussed under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's 10K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 18, 2025, our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 7, 2024, and in other reports filed with the SEC, all of which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.waystar.com.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.







1

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share guidance included above to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), transaction-related expenses, and certain fair value measurements, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Waystar

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue

244,102


206,695


943,549


791,010

Operating expenses








Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization expenses)

79,542


67,190


315,730


249,767

Sales and marketing

38,990


30,946


156,935


124,437

General and administrative

22,959


16,400


111,753


62,924

Research and development

11,472


9,785


48,775


35,332

Depreciation and amortization

37,996


44,686


186,631


176,467

Total operating expenses

190,959


169,007


819,824


648,927

Income from operations

53,143


37,688


123,725


142,083

Other expense







Interest expense

(19,003)


(51,262)


(141,762)

(198,309)

Related party interest expense

(1,083)


(1,598)


(4,508)


(7,608)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

33,057


(15,172)


(22,545)


(63,834)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,978


(757)


(3,420)


(12,500)

Net income/(loss)

19,079


(14,415)


(19,125)


(51,334)

Net income/(loss) per share:








Basic

0.11


(0.12)


(0.13)


(0.42)

Diluted

0.11


(0.12)


(0.13)


(0.42)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:








Basic

172,526,776


121,679,113


149,915,839


121,675,430

Diluted

179,112,559


121,679,113


149,915,839


121,675,430

Waystar

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

182,133


35,580

Restricted cash

22,449


9,848

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,885 at December 31, 2024 and
$5,335 at December 31, 2023

145,235


126,089

Income tax receivable

2,838


6,811

Prepaid expenses

14,414


13,296

Other current assets

3,972


30,426

Total current assets

371,041


222,050

Property, plant and equipment, net

46,731


61,259

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

10,820


10,353

Intangible assets, net

1,039,049


1,186,936

Goodwill

3,019,999


3,030,013

Deferred costs

82,815


65,811

Other long-term assets

6,549


6,552

Total assets

4,577,004


4,582,974

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

47,365


45,484

Accrued compensation

31,589


23,286

Aggregated funds payable

22,059


9,659

Other accrued expenses

15,930


10,923

Deferred revenue

10,527


10,935

Current portion of long-term debt

11,311


17,454

Related party current portion of long-term debt

357


529

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,591


4,398

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

904


821

Total current liabilities

145,633


123,489

Long-term liabilities




Deferred tax liability

100,523


174,480

Long-term debt, net, less current portion

1,185,411


2,134,920

Related party long-term debt, net, less current portion

35,211


64,758

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,133


14,278

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

11,290


12,194

Deferred revenue - LT

5,739


6,173

Other long-term liabilities

278


2,750

Total liabilities

1,497,218


2,533,042

Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)


Stockholders' equity


Preferred stock $0.01 par value - 100,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of


December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; zero shares issued or

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

-


-

Common stock $0.01 par value - 2,500,000,000 and 227,000,000 shares




authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;




172,108,240 and 121,679,902 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,




2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,722


1,217

Additional paid-in capital

3,298,083


2,234,688

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

881


15,802

Accumulated deficit

(220,900)


(201,775)

Total stockholders' equity

3,079,786


2,049,932

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

4,577,004


4,582,974

Waystar

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

(19,125)


(51,334)

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities




Depreciation and amortization

186,631


176,467

Stock-based compensation

54,437


8,848

Provision for bad debt expense

2,669


2,419

Loss on extinguishment of debt

20,611


393

Deferred income taxes

(59,135)


(61,665)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

3,946


10,471

Other

(99)


485

Changes in:




Accounts receivable

(21,816)


(16,714)

Income tax refundable

3,973


(2,459)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,322)


(9,705)

Deferred costs

(16,497)


(14,189)

Other long-term assets

(472)


(1,664)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

18,228


11,920

Deferred revenue

(842)


(167)

Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

(419)


(1,691)

Other long-term liabilities

-


45

Net cash provided by operating activities

169,768


51,460

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internally
developed software costs

(27,268)


(21,517)

Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

-


(40,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(27,268)


(61,517)

Cash flows from financing activities




Change in aggregated funds liability

12,399


2,105

Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts

1,017,074


-

Payments of third-party IPO issuance costs

(3,407)


-

Repurchase of shares

(844)


(688)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

1,683


425

Proceeds from issuances of debt, net of creditor fees

576,060


20,000

Payments on debt

(1,584,080)


(37,983)

Third-party fees paid in connection with issuance of new debt

(1,410)


(219)

Finance lease liabilities paid

(821)


(791)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

16,654


(17,151)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

159,154


(27,208)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

45,428


72,636

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

204,582


45,428

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information




Interest paid

122,771


193,003

Cash taxes paid (refunds received), net

51,100


51,449

Non-cash investing and financing activities




Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable

283


1,091

Unpaid third-party IPO issuance costs

15


-

Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Cash Accounts to Cash Flow Statement




Balance sheet




Cash and cash equivalents

182,133


35,580

Restricted cash

22,449


9,848

Total

204,582


45,428

Waystar

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income/(loss)

19,079


(14,415)


(19,125)


(51,334)

Interest expense

20,086


52,860


146,270


205,917

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,978


(757)


(3,420)


(12,500)

Depreciation and amortization

37,996


44,686


186,631


176,467

Stock-based compensation expense

7,037


2,343


54,437


8,848

Acquisition and integration costs

163


711


859


3,947

Costs related to amended debt agreements

1,262


393


14,138


393

IPO related costs

26


423


2,140


1,977

Other (a)

526


-


1,566


-

Adjusted EBITDA

100,153


86,244


383,496


333,715

Revenue

244,102


206,695


943,549


791,010

Net income/(loss) margin

7.8 %


-7.0 %


-2.0 %


-6.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41.0 %


41.7 %


40.6 %


42.2 %



(a)

Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office

Waystar

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and








amortization expenses)

79,542


67,190


315,730


249,767

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(242)


(100)


(2,403)


(645)

Acquisition and integration costs

-


45


(31)


(13)

IPO related costs

-


-


(9)


-

Other (a)

(33)


-


(33)


-

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization expenses), adjusted

79,267


67,135


313,254


249,109

Sales and marketing

38,990


30,946


156,935


124,437

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1,482)


(479)


(12,440)


(1,865)

Acquisition and integration costs

-


(17)


-


(66)

IPO related costs

(7)


(15)


(148)


(15)

Sales and marketing, adjusted

37,501


30,435


144,347


122,491

General and administrative

22,959


16,400


111,753


62,924

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(4,245)


(1,405)


(31,288)


(5,035)

Acquisition and integration costs

(157)


(597)


(429)


(3,304)

Costs related to amended debt agreements

(1,262)


(393)


(14,138)


(393)

IPO related costs

(19)


(393)


(1,975)


(1,947)

Other (a)

(493)


-


(1,533)


-

General and administrative, adjusted

16,783


13,612


62,390


52,245

Research and development

11,472


9,785


48,775


35,332

Less:








Stock-based compensation expense

(1,068)


(359)


(8,306)


(1,303)

Acquisition and integration costs

(6)


(142)


(399)


(564)

IPO related costs

-


(15)


(8)


(15)

Research and development, adjusted

10,398


9,269


40,062


33,450

Depreciation and amortization

37,996


44,686


186,631


176,467

Less:








Other (a)

(2,103)


-


(17,879)


-

Intangible amortization (b)

(30,647)


(39,004)


(147,887)


(159,406)

Depreciation and amortization, adjusted

5,246


5,682


20,865


17,061

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,978


(757)


(3,420)


(12,500)

Plus:








Tax effect of adjustments

8,770


9,004


50,170


36,660

Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted

22,748


8,247


46,750


24,160



(a)

Adjustments relate to additional lease costs and accelerated depreciation due to the relocation of our Louisville office

(b)

Intangible amortization relates to acquisitions and therefore included in reconciliation.

Waystar

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income/(loss)

19,079


(14,415)


(19,125)


(51,334)

Stock based compensation

7,037


2,343


54,437


8,848

Acquisition and integration costs

163


711


859


3,947

Costs related to amended debt agreements

1,262


393


14,138


393

IPO related costs

26


423


2,140


1,977

Other (a)

2,629


-


19,445


-

Intangible amortization (b)

30,647


39,004


147,887


159,406

Tax effect of adjustments

(8,770)


(9,004)


(50,170)


(36,660)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

52,073


19,455


169,611


86,577

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per common share, basic

0.30


0.16


1.13


0.71

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per common share, diluted

0.29


0.15


1.09


0.68

Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non-
GAAP net income/(loss) per share

172,526,776


121,679,113


149,915,839


121,675,430

Weighted average shares used in computing diluted
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share

179,112,559


127,303,675


155,677,094


126,888,989



(a)

Adjustments relate to additional lease costs and accelerated depreciation due to the relocation of our Louisville office

(b)

Intangible amortization relates to acquisitions and therefore included in reconciliation.

Waystar

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

64,770


11,456


169,768


51,460

Interest paid

21,582


49,318


122,771


193,003

Purchase of property and equipment and
capitalization of internally developed software costs

(6,224)


(5,791)


(27,268)


(21,517)

Unlevered free cash flow

80,128


54,983


265,271


222,946

Waystar

Reconciliation of Net Debt

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, current

11,668


17,983

First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, net of current portion

1,151,878


1,712,833

Second lien term loan facility outstanding debt

-


448,000

Receivables facility outstanding debt

80,000


70,000

Cash and cash equivalents

(182,133)


(35,580)

Net debt

1,061,413


2,213,236

Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

383,496


333,715

Adjusted Gross leverage ratio

3.2x


6.7x

Adjusted Net leverage ratio

2.8x


6.6x

Waystar

Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


TTM


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

2024


2024


2024


2024


2024

Net income/(loss)

19,079


5,413


(27,685)


(15,932)


(19,125)

Interest expense

20,086


18,459


50,541


57,184


146,270

Income tax expense/(benefit)

13,978


3,274


(14,611)


(6,061)


(3,420)

Depreciation and amortization

37,996


60,185


44,276


44,174


186,631

Stock-based compensation expense

7,037


7,903


36,969


2,528


54,437

Acquisition and integration costs

163


188


206


302


859

Costs related to amended debt agreements

1,262


106


2,368


10,402


14,138

IPO related costs

26


109


1,841


164


2,140

Other (a)

526


1,040


-


-


1,566

Adjusted EBITDA

100,153


96,677


93,905


92,761


383,496



(a)

Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office

Media Contact
Kristin Lee
[email protected]

Investor Contact
 Sandy Draper
[email protected]
502-238-9511

SOURCE Waystar

