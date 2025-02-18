Waystar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Fiscal year 2024 revenue of $944M, up 19% YoY

Q4 revenue growth of 18% year-over-year

Q4 net income of $19.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million

Fiscal year 2024 net loss $19.1 million, 62.7% improvement YoY

Fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $383M, up 15% YoY

Q4 net income margin of 8%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, exceeding expectations and reflecting the successful execution of our strategic priorities," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "By leveraging the power of our cloud-based software platform, we have consistently delivered measurable return on investment for our clients."

Hawkins continued, "Looking ahead, we expect to achieve solid revenue growth at scale, paired with compelling adjusted EBITDA margins, positioning us for continued success."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $244.1 million, up 18% year-over-year

Net income of $19.1 million, GAAP net income per share of $0.11, and net income margin of 8%

Non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.29

Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%

Cash flow from operations of $65 million and unlevered free cash flow of $80 million

Key Metrics and Revenue Disaggregation

1,203 clients contributed over $100,000 in LTM revenue, up 15% year-over-year

Net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 110%

Subscription revenue of $121.6 million, up 18% year-over-year

Volume-based revenue of $121.2 million, up 19% year-over-year

Financial Outlook

As of February 18, 2025, Waystar provides the following guidance for its full fiscal year 2025.1

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.0 billion and $1.016 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $399 million and $407 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $237 million and $243 million

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.32

Webcast Information

Waystar's financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today, February 18, 2025. A live audio conference call will be available on Waystar's website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. We present non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as measures of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments, and debt service requirements. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics are defined below:

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, net income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, costs related to amended debt agreements, and IPO related costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, IPO related costs, costs related to amended debt agreements and amortization of intangibles. We updated the definition of non-GAAP net income to include amortization of intangibles to align with a more common definition used by our peers. We have revised prior year disclosures to align with this updated definition. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using a management-estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21%.

We define non-GAAP net income per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

We define unlevered free cash flow as cash from operations plus cash interest expense less capital expenses.

Net Debt

We define net debt as the sum of the current portion of long-term debt, long-term debt, and accounts receivable securitization less cash and equivalents.

Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio

We define adjusted net leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA over the preceding twelve months.

Key Performance Metrics

Net Revenue Retention Rate

Our Net Revenue Retention Rate compares twelve months of client invoices for our solutions at two period end dates. To calculate our Net Revenue Retention Rate, we first accumulate the total amount invoiced during the twelve months ending with the prior period-end or Prior Period Invoices. We then calculate the total amount invoiced to those same clients for the twelve months ending with the current period-end, or Current Period Invoices. Current Period Invoices are inclusive of upsell, downsell, pricing changes, clients that cancel or chose not to renew, and discontinued solutions with continuing clients. The Net Revenue Retention Rate is then calculated by dividing the Current Period Invoices by the Prior Period Invoices. Our total invoices included in the analysis are greater than 98% of reported revenue. We use Net Revenue Retention Rate to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Acquired businesses are included in the last-twelve-month Net Revenue Retention Rate in the ninth quarter after acquisition, which is the earliest point that comparable post-acquisition invoices are available for both the current and prior twelve-month period.

Customer Count with> $100,000 of Revenue

We regularly monitor and review our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue.

Our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue is based on an accumulation of the amounts invoiced to clients over the preceding twelve months. The invoices for acquired clients are included starting in the first full calendar quarter after the date of acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, statements regarding Waystar's expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including full year 2025, and future periods; the performance of our new product offerings; our industry and market opportunities, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins and profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources and other financial and operating information. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," "outlook," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release, including the discussion of outlook for full fiscal year 2025.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: our operation in a highly competitive industry; our ability to retain our existing clients and attract new clients; our ability to successfully execute on our business strategies in order to grow; our ability to accurately assess the risks related to acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships; the growth and success of our clients and overall healthcare transaction volumes; consolidation in the healthcare industry; our selling cycle of variable length to secure new client agreements; our implementation cycle that is dependent on our clients' timing and resources; our dependence on our senior management team and certain key employees, and our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of our total addressable market; our ability to develop and market new solutions, or enhance our existing solutions, to respond to technological changes, or evolving industry standards; the interoperability, connectivity, and integration of our solutions with our clients' and their vendors' networks and infrastructures; the performance and reliability of internet, mobile, and other infrastructure; the consequences if we cannot obtain, process, use, disclose, or distribute the highly regulated data we require to provide our solutions; our reliance on certain third-party vendors and providers; any errors or malfunctions in our products and solutions; failure by our clients to obtain proper permissions or provide us with accurate and appropriate information; the potential for embezzlement, identity theft, or other similar illegal behavior by our employees or vendors, and a failure of our employees or vendors to observe quality standards or adhere to environmental, social, and governance standards; our compliance with the applicable rules of the National Automated Clearing House Association and the applicable requirements of card networks; increases in card network fees and other changes to fee arrangements; the effect of payer and provider conduct which we cannot control; privacy concerns and security breaches or incidents relating to our platform; the complex and evolving laws and regulations regarding privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to use or license data and integrate third-party technologies; our use of "open source" software; legal proceedings initiated by third parties alleging that we are infringing or otherwise violating their intellectual property rights; claims that our employees, consultants, or independent contractors have wrongfully used or disclosed confidential information of third parties; the heavily regulated industry in which we conduct business; the uncertain and evolving healthcare regulatory and political framework; healthcare laws and data privacy and security laws and regulations governing our processing of personal information; reduced revenues in response to changes to the healthcare regulatory landscape; legal, regulatory, and other proceedings that could result in adverse outcomes; consumer protection laws and regulations; contractual obligations requiring compliance with certain provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws and regulations; existing laws that regulate our ability to engage in certain marketing activities; our full compliance with website accessibility standards; any changes in our tax rates, the adoption of new tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities; limitations on our ability to use our net operating losses to offset future taxable income; losses due to asset impairment charges; restrictive covenants in the agreements governing our credit facilities; interest rate fluctuations; unavailability of additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions; actions of certain of our significant investors, who may have different interests than the interests of other holders of our securities; and each of the other factors discussed under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's 10K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 18, 2025, our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 7, 2024, and in other reports filed with the SEC, all of which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.waystar.com.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.













1 We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share guidance included above to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), transaction-related expenses, and certain fair value measurements, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Waystar Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue 244,102

206,695

943,549

791,010 Operating expenses













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses) 79,542

67,190

315,730

249,767 Sales and marketing 38,990

30,946

156,935

124,437 General and administrative 22,959

16,400

111,753

62,924 Research and development 11,472

9,785

48,775

35,332 Depreciation and amortization 37,996

44,686

186,631

176,467 Total operating expenses 190,959

169,007

819,824

648,927 Income from operations 53,143

37,688

123,725

142,083 Other expense











Interest expense (19,003)

(51,262)

(141,762) (198,309) Related party interest expense (1,083)

(1,598)

(4,508)

(7,608) Income/(loss) before income taxes 33,057

(15,172)

(22,545)

(63,834) Income tax expense/(benefit) 13,978

(757)

(3,420)

(12,500) Net income/(loss) 19,079

(14,415)

(19,125)

(51,334) Net income/(loss) per share:













Basic 0.11

(0.12)

(0.13)

(0.42) Diluted 0.11

(0.12)

(0.13)

(0.42) Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 172,526,776

121,679,113

149,915,839

121,675,430 Diluted 179,112,559

121,679,113

149,915,839

121,675,430

Waystar Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 182,133

35,580 Restricted cash 22,449

9,848 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,885 at December 31, 2024 and

$5,335 at December 31, 2023 145,235

126,089 Income tax receivable 2,838

6,811 Prepaid expenses 14,414

13,296 Other current assets 3,972

30,426 Total current assets 371,041

222,050 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,731

61,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,820

10,353 Intangible assets, net 1,039,049

1,186,936 Goodwill 3,019,999

3,030,013 Deferred costs 82,815

65,811 Other long-term assets 6,549

6,552 Total assets 4,577,004

4,582,974 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable 47,365

45,484 Accrued compensation 31,589

23,286 Aggregated funds payable 22,059

9,659 Other accrued expenses 15,930

10,923 Deferred revenue 10,527

10,935 Current portion of long-term debt 11,311

17,454 Related party current portion of long-term debt 357

529 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,591

4,398 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 904

821 Total current liabilities 145,633

123,489 Long-term liabilities





Deferred tax liability 100,523

174,480 Long-term debt, net, less current portion 1,185,411

2,134,920 Related party long-term debt, net, less current portion 35,211

64,758 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,133

14,278 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,290

12,194 Deferred revenue - LT 5,739

6,173 Other long-term liabilities 278

2,750 Total liabilities 1,497,218

2,533,042 Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock $0.01 par value - 100,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of

December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; zero shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively -

- Common stock $0.01 par value - 2,500,000,000 and 227,000,000 shares





authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;





172,108,240 and 121,679,902 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,





2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,722

1,217 Additional paid-in capital 3,298,083

2,234,688 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 881

15,802 Accumulated deficit (220,900)

(201,775) Total stockholders' equity 3,079,786

2,049,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,577,004

4,582,974

Waystar Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss (19,125)

(51,334) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 186,631

176,467 Stock-based compensation 54,437

8,848 Provision for bad debt expense 2,669

2,419 Loss on extinguishment of debt 20,611

393 Deferred income taxes (59,135)

(61,665) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,946

10,471 Other (99)

485 Changes in:





Accounts receivable (21,816)

(16,714) Income tax refundable 3,973

(2,459) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,322)

(9,705) Deferred costs (16,497)

(14,189) Other long-term assets (472)

(1,664) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,228

11,920 Deferred revenue (842)

(167) Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (419)

(1,691) Other long-term liabilities -

45 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,768

51,460 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internally

developed software costs (27,268)

(21,517) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired -

(40,000) Net cash used in investing activities (27,268)

(61,517) Cash flows from financing activities





Change in aggregated funds liability 12,399

2,105 Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts 1,017,074

- Payments of third-party IPO issuance costs (3,407)

- Repurchase of shares (844)

(688) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1,683

425 Proceeds from issuances of debt, net of creditor fees 576,060

20,000 Payments on debt (1,584,080)

(37,983) Third-party fees paid in connection with issuance of new debt (1,410)

(219) Finance lease liabilities paid (821)

(791) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16,654

(17,151) Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 159,154

(27,208) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 45,428

72,636 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period 204,582

45,428 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid 122,771

193,003 Cash taxes paid (refunds received), net 51,100

51,449 Non-cash investing and financing activities





Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable 283

1,091 Unpaid third-party IPO issuance costs 15

- Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Cash Accounts to Cash Flow Statement





Balance sheet





Cash and cash equivalents 182,133

35,580 Restricted cash 22,449

9,848 Total 204,582

45,428

Waystar Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) 19,079

(14,415)

(19,125)

(51,334) Interest expense 20,086

52,860

146,270

205,917 Income tax expense/(benefit) 13,978

(757)

(3,420)

(12,500) Depreciation and amortization 37,996

44,686

186,631

176,467 Stock-based compensation expense 7,037

2,343

54,437

8,848 Acquisition and integration costs 163

711

859

3,947 Costs related to amended debt agreements 1,262

393

14,138

393 IPO related costs 26

423

2,140

1,977 Other (a) 526

-

1,566

- Adjusted EBITDA 100,153

86,244

383,496

333,715 Revenue 244,102

206,695

943,549

791,010 Net income/(loss) margin 7.8 %

-7.0 %

-2.0 %

-6.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.0 %

41.7 %

40.6 %

42.2 %





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and













amortization expenses) 79,542

67,190

315,730

249,767 Less:













Stock-based compensation expense (242)

(100)

(2,403)

(645) Acquisition and integration costs -

45

(31)

(13) IPO related costs -

-

(9)

- Other (a) (33)

-

(33)

- Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses), adjusted 79,267

67,135

313,254

249,109 Sales and marketing 38,990

30,946

156,935

124,437 Less:













Stock-based compensation expense (1,482)

(479)

(12,440)

(1,865) Acquisition and integration costs -

(17)

-

(66) IPO related costs (7)

(15)

(148)

(15) Sales and marketing, adjusted 37,501

30,435

144,347

122,491 General and administrative 22,959

16,400

111,753

62,924 Less:













Stock-based compensation expense (4,245)

(1,405)

(31,288)

(5,035) Acquisition and integration costs (157)

(597)

(429)

(3,304) Costs related to amended debt agreements (1,262)

(393)

(14,138)

(393) IPO related costs (19)

(393)

(1,975)

(1,947) Other (a) (493)

-

(1,533)

- General and administrative, adjusted 16,783

13,612

62,390

52,245 Research and development 11,472

9,785

48,775

35,332 Less:













Stock-based compensation expense (1,068)

(359)

(8,306)

(1,303) Acquisition and integration costs (6)

(142)

(399)

(564) IPO related costs -

(15)

(8)

(15) Research and development, adjusted 10,398

9,269

40,062

33,450 Depreciation and amortization 37,996

44,686

186,631

176,467 Less:













Other (a) (2,103)

-

(17,879)

- Intangible amortization (b) (30,647)

(39,004)

(147,887)

(159,406) Depreciation and amortization, adjusted 5,246

5,682

20,865

17,061 Income tax expense/(benefit) 13,978

(757)

(3,420)

(12,500) Plus:













Tax effect of adjustments 8,770

9,004

50,170

36,660 Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted 22,748

8,247

46,750

24,160





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs and accelerated depreciation due to the relocation of our Louisville office (b) Intangible amortization relates to acquisitions and therefore included in reconciliation.

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) 19,079

(14,415)

(19,125)

(51,334) Stock based compensation 7,037

2,343

54,437

8,848 Acquisition and integration costs 163

711

859

3,947 Costs related to amended debt agreements 1,262

393

14,138

393 IPO related costs 26

423

2,140

1,977 Other (a) 2,629

-

19,445

- Intangible amortization (b) 30,647

39,004

147,887

159,406 Tax effect of adjustments (8,770)

(9,004)

(50,170)

(36,660) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 52,073

19,455

169,611

86,577 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per common share, basic 0.30

0.16

1.13

0.71 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per common share, diluted 0.29

0.15

1.09

0.68 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non-

GAAP net income/(loss) per share 172,526,776

121,679,113

149,915,839

121,675,430 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share 179,112,559

127,303,675

155,677,094

126,888,989





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs and accelerated depreciation due to the relocation of our Louisville office (b) Intangible amortization relates to acquisitions and therefore included in reconciliation.

Waystar Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 64,770

11,456

169,768

51,460 Interest paid 21,582

49,318

122,771

193,003 Purchase of property and equipment and

capitalization of internally developed software costs (6,224)

(5,791)

(27,268)

(21,517) Unlevered free cash flow 80,128

54,983

265,271

222,946

Waystar Reconciliation of Net Debt (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, current 11,668

17,983 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, net of current portion 1,151,878

1,712,833 Second lien term loan facility outstanding debt -

448,000 Receivables facility outstanding debt 80,000

70,000 Cash and cash equivalents (182,133)

(35,580) Net debt 1,061,413

2,213,236 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 383,496

333,715 Adjusted Gross leverage ratio 3.2x

6.7x Adjusted Net leverage ratio 2.8x

6.6x

Waystar Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

TTM

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, 2024

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net income/(loss) 19,079

5,413

(27,685)

(15,932)

(19,125) Interest expense 20,086

18,459

50,541

57,184

146,270 Income tax expense/(benefit) 13,978

3,274

(14,611)

(6,061)

(3,420) Depreciation and amortization 37,996

60,185

44,276

44,174

186,631 Stock-based compensation expense 7,037

7,903

36,969

2,528

54,437 Acquisition and integration costs 163

188

206

302

859 Costs related to amended debt agreements 1,262

106

2,368

10,402

14,138 IPO related costs 26

109

1,841

164

2,140 Other (a) 526

1,040

-

-

1,566 Adjusted EBITDA 100,153

96,677

93,905

92,761

383,496





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Sandy Draper

[email protected]

502-238-9511

