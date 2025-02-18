Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, a leading provider of mining software solutions will be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from 2-5 March, 2025. Visit us at Booth #829 to explore how our advanced technology is transforming subsurface intelligence and driving innovation in mining.

What to Expect at Seequent Booth:

- Be among the first to experience our cutting-edge geoscience debuting at PDAC. Discover its breakthrough capabilities and how it is set to transform geoscience data management and streamline workflows like never before. Meet our team of experts - Engage with our team of experts for personalised insights into our innovative mining solutions across the mine value chain. Learn how we are advancing integrated workflows for resource estimation, geological modelling and data management.

: Meet and hear from our experts, customers and partners, who will share insights on how our technology drives innovation in mining. Latin America Day (4 March, 10.30 AM -1 PM) - A networking event to connect our Latin America partners. Seequent will be joined by key members of delegations from ADIMB, the Canadian-Peruvian Chamber of Commerce and CESCO from Chile.

For more information about the planned activities and schedule, please visit Seequent at PDAC 2025.

The mining industry is heading into a new era, fueled by unprecedented global shifts. As a result, technological advancement and innovation are continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible, transforming how we understand and interact with the world beneath our feet. As the world transitions to cleaner energy, the demand for critical minerals is surging exponentially. Seequent is uniquely positioned to support this transition with world-leading technology that empowers organisations in over 150 countries. By bridging gaps in geoscience data and streamlining workflows, Seequent is redefining the mining and minerals sector-enabling companies to operate with greater efficiency, sustainability, and precision.

We would also like to invite the members of the media to our exclusive keynote event, The Evolution of Subsurface Intelligence, where we will introduce our new technology platform.

Location : The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd, Toronto

: The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd, Toronto Date : Tuesday, 4 March, 2025

: Tuesday, 4 March, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM networking and refreshments, 5:30 PM industry-leading keynote speakers, platform announcement, and state-of-the-art recreational games.

Media Interviews with Graham Grant, CEO of Seequent

Graham Grant, CEO of Seequent, will be available for interviews during PDAC to discuss how Seequent is empowering the mining industry to make smarter, faster decisions using data-driven insights, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering measurable value across the mining lifecycle.

To schedule a media interview or attend the keynote event, please contact Kamran Shaikh at kshaikh@pracommunications.com / 778 846-5406.

About Seequent

Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations to understand the underground, giving them the confidence to make better decisions faster. Seequent builds world-leading technology that is at the forefront of Earth sciences, transforming the way our customers work. Every day we help them develop critical mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, source renewable energy, and reduce their impact on the environment. Seequent operates in 150 countries while proudly maintaining headquarters in New Zealand.

