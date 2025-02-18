Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) (the "Company" or "DFIN") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Highlights:

Fourth-quarter software solutions net sales of $81.6 million, an increase of 10.7%, or 11.6% on an organic basis (a) , from the fourth quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 52.2% of total fourth-quarter net sales.

, from the fourth quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 52.2% of total fourth-quarter net sales. Full-year software solutions net sales of $329.7 million, an increase of 12.6%, or 13.8% on an organic basis (a) , from the full year of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 42.2% of total full-year net sales.

, from the full year of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 42.2% of total full-year net sales. Fourth-quarter net earnings of $6.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share; Full-year net earnings of $92.4 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, as compared to $82.2 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.

Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA (a) of $31.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 20.3%.

of $31.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.3%. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA (a) of $217.3 million, up $9.9 million, or 4.8%, from the full year of 2023; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 27.8%, an increase of approximately 180 basis points from the full year of 2023.

of $217.3 million, up $9.9 million, or 4.8%, from the full year of 2023; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.8%, an increase of approximately 180 basis points from the full year of 2023. Fourth-quarter Operating Cash Flow (b) of $56.4 million; Fourth-quarter Free Cash Flow (a) of $41.3 million.

of $56.4 million; Fourth-quarter Free Cash Flow of $41.3 million. Full-year Operating Cash Flow (b) of $171.1 million and Free Cash Flow (a) of $105.2 million, improvements of $47.1 million and $43.0 million, respectively, from the full year of 2023.

of $171.1 million and Free Cash Flow of $105.2 million, improvements of $47.1 million and $43.0 million, respectively, from the full year of 2023. Gross leverage (a) of 0.6x and net leverage (a) of 0.3x as of December 31, 2024.

of 0.6x and net leverage of 0.3x as of December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 281,753 shares for $17.4 million at an average price of $61.67 per share. For full-year 2024, the Company repurchased 947,288 shares for $58.7 million at an average price of $61.97 per share. As of December 31, 2024, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $91.3 million.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, organic net sales, gross leverage and net leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (b) Defined as net cash provided by operating activities.

"I am pleased with our continued progress to increase the adoption of our software solutions offerings. During the fourth quarter, the growth in software solutions net sales was led by the performance of our recurring compliance software products, ActiveDisclosure and Arc Suite, which posted net sales growth of approximately 19% in aggregate, an improvement compared to the recent trend. Net sales of Venue, our dataroom offering, grew approximately 2% despite lapping very strong results from the fourth quarter of last year," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "For full-year 2024, we delivered organic software solutions net sales growth of 13.8%, yielding total software solutions net sales of $329.7 million, which represents approximately 42% of our full-year consolidated net sales, up from approximately 37% of full-year consolidated net sales in 2023. In addition, we achieved an important milestone in our transformation journey during 2024, with software solutions net sales exceeding each of tech-enabled services net sales and print and distribution net sales to become the largest component of our consolidated full-year net sales, demonstrating another positive proof point of our software-centric strategy. The improved sales mix, combined with our continued cost discipline, generated strong full-year profitability, as we delivered $217.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA and 27.8% in Adjusted EBITDA margin, both of which exceeded the levels we achieved in 2023, despite continued softness in the capital markets transactional environment which resulted in the third consecutive year of lower transactional revenue."

"Heading into 2025, we are encouraged by the performance of our software solutions and remain well positioned to capture future opportunities. While our transactional offering is always subject to uncertainty, we are encouraged by the uptick in capital markets transactional activity to start the year. Our portfolio of market-leading regulatory and compliance offerings and deep domain and service expertise position us well to serve current and future needs of our clients," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $156.3 million, a decrease of $20.2 million, or 11.4% (a decrease of 11.0% on an organic basis), from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net sales decreased primarily due to a reduction in capital markets and investment companies transactional revenue, which decreased $19.5 million in aggregate, and lower print and distribution volumes within capital markets and investment companies compliance offerings, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales.

Net Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net earnings were $6.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 included after-tax charges of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 included after-tax charges of $8.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense, the acceleration of rent expense associated with abandoned operating leases and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $31.7 million, a decrease of $9.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3%, a decrease of approximately 310 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to lower capital markets and investment companies transactional volumes, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales, cost control initiatives, and lower selling expenses as a result of the decrease in sales volume.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-GAAP net earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, as compared to $18.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reconciliations of net sales to organic net sales and consolidated net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Company Results and Conference Call

DFIN's earnings press release for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2024, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K that has been furnished to the SEC on February 18, 2025, is available on the Company's investor relations website at investor.dfinsolutions.com . A supplemental trending schedule of historical results, including additional breakouts of segment-level net sales, is also available on the Company's investor relations website.

DFIN will hold a conference call and webcast on February 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, provide a general business update and respond to analyst questions.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Please visit investor.dfinsolutions.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate live, a replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company's investor relations website, along with the earnings press release and related financial tables.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57.3



$ 23.1

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $25.0 in 2024 (2023 - $18.9)



138.0





151.8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37.2





31.0

Assets held for sale



-





2.6

Total current assets



232.5





208.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



8.9





13.5

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12.3





16.4

Software, net



96.5





87.6

Goodwill



405.4





405.8

Deferred income taxes, net



56.4





45.8

Other noncurrent assets



29.6





29.3

Total assets

$ 841.6



$ 806.9















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 28.7



$ 33.9

Operating lease liabilities



10.3





14.0

Accrued liabilities



185.1





153.7

Total current liabilities



224.1





201.6

Long-term debt



124.7





124.5

Deferred compensation liabilities



12.2





13.1

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



23.3





34.4

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6.4





12.1

Other noncurrent liabilities



14.8





19.0

Total liabilities



405.5





404.7















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 38.9 shares and 28.7 shares in 2024 (2023 - 38.0 shares and 29.1 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 10.2 shares in 2024 (2023 - 8.9 shares)



(344.1)





(262.1)

Additional paid-in capital



333.2





305.7

Retained earnings



528.5





436.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(81.9)





(77.9)

Total equity



436.1





402.2

Total liabilities and equity

$ 841.6



$ 806.9



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales























Software solutions

$ 81.6



$ 73.7



$ 329.7



$ 292.7

Tech-enabled services



60.5





73.6





320.8





336.9

Print and distribution



14.2





29.2





131.4





167.6

Total net sales



156.3





176.5





781.9





797.2

Cost of sales (a)























Software solutions



27.1





27.5





107.4





108.7

Tech-enabled services



26.9





28.0





120.6





127.6

Print and distribution



8.6





18.4





69.9





97.0

Total cost of sales



62.6





73.9





297.9





333.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



68.0





70.0





290.9





282.1

Depreciation and amortization



14.8





15.5





60.2





56.7

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



2.1





1.4





6.6





9.8

Other operating (income) loss, net



(0.5)





5.9





(10.3)





5.3

Income from operations



9.3





9.8





136.6





110.0

Interest expense, net



2.5





3.6





12.9





15.8

Investment and other income, net



(0.3)





(0.5)





(1.4)





(7.8)

Earnings before income taxes



7.1





6.7





125.1





102.0

Income tax expense (benefit)



0.8





(3.9)





32.7





19.8

Net earnings

$ 6.3



$ 10.6



$ 92.4



$ 82.2



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.36



$ 3.16



$ 2.81

Diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.35



$ 3.06



$ 2.69

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



28.9





29.2





29.2





29.3

Diluted



29.9





30.6





30.2





30.6



(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of sales

$ 14.4



$ 14.1



$ 58.2



$ 51.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.4





1.4





2.0





5.5

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 14.8



$ 15.5



$ 60.2



$ 56.7



























Additional information:























Gross profit (b)

$ 79.3



$ 88.5



$ 425.8



$ 412.7

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



14.4





14.1





58.2





51.2

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 93.7



$ 102.6



$ 484.0



$ 463.9

Gross margin (b)



50.7 %



50.1 %



54.5 %



51.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin



59.9 %



58.1 %



61.9 %



58.2 %

























SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



43.5 %



39.7 %



37.2 %



35.4 % Operating margin



6.0 %



5.6 %



17.5 %



13.8 % Effective tax rate



11.3 %

nm





26.1 %



19.4 %

(b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization. nm - Not meaningful.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 79.3



$ 68.0



$ 9.3





6.0 %

$ 6.3



$ 0.21

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

14.4































Non-GAAP measures

93.7































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.9 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





2.1





1.3 %



1.7





0.06

Share-based compensation expense

-





(6.0)





6.0





3.8 %



4.4





0.15

Gain on sale of a business

-





-





(0.4)





(0.3) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.1





(0.1)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(5.9)





7.6





4.9 %



5.7





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 93.7



$ 62.1



$ 16.9





10.8 %

$ 12.0



$ 0.40

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.9 %



39.7 %





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 425.8



$ 290.9



$ 136.6





17.5 %

$ 92.4



$ 3.06

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

58.2































Non-GAAP measures

484.0































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.9 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





6.6





0.8 %



5.0





0.17

Share-based compensation expense

-





(25.2)





25.2





3.2 %



14.8





0.49

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(9.8)





(1.3) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

-





1.1





(1.1)





(0.1) %



(0.7)





(0.02)

Gain on sale of a business

-





-





(0.4)





(0.1) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.3)





(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

-





(24.1)





20.5





2.6 %



11.5





0.38

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 484.0



$ 266.8



$ 157.1





20.1 %

$ 103.9



$ 3.44

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

61.9 %



34.1 %

























(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is recorded within investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 88.5



$ 70.0



$ 9.8





5.6 %

$ 10.6



$ 0.35

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

14.1































Non-GAAP measures

102.6































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

58.1 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





1.4





0.8 %



1.4





0.05

Share-based compensation expense

-





(5.4)





5.4





3.1 %



4.2





0.14

Loss on sale of a business

-





-





6.1





3.5 %



-





-

Accelerated rent expense

2.9





(0.2)





3.1





1.8 %



2.8





0.09

Disposition-related expenses

-





(0.3)





0.3





0.2 %



0.2





0.01

Gain on sale of long-lived assets







-





(0.2)





(0.1) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.1





(0.1)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





-

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

2.9





(5.8)





16.0





9.0 %



8.2





0.26

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 105.5



$ 64.2



$ 25.8





14.6 %

$ 18.8



$ 0.61

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

59.8 %



36.4 %





























































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 412.7



$ 282.1



$ 110.0





13.8 %

$ 82.2



$ 2.69

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

51.2































Non-GAAP measures

463.9































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

58.2 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





9.8





1.2 %



7.5





0.25

Share-based compensation expense

-





(22.5)





22.5





2.8 %



13.3





0.43

Loss on sale of a business

-





-





6.1





0.8 %



-





-

Accelerated rent expense

3.4





(0.3)





3.7





0.5 %



3.2





0.10

Disposition-related expenses

-





(0.3)





0.3





-





0.2





0.01

Non-income tax, net

-





0.9





(0.9)





(0.1) %



(0.6)





(0.02)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.8)





(0.1) %



(0.6)





(0.02)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

-





-





-





-





(5.1)





(0.17)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (b)

3.4





(22.2)





40.7





5.1 %



17.9





0.58

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 467.3



$ 259.9



$ 150.7





18.9 %

$ 100.1



$ 3.27

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

58.6 %



32.6 %

























(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is recorded within investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Supplementary Information

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)









Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital

Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated (a)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024



































Net sales

$ 50.0



$ 53.3



$ 31.6



$ 21.4



$ -



$ 156.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13.3



$ 13.6



$ 11.7



$ 4.8



$ (11.7)



$ 31.7

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



26.6 %



25.5 %



37.0 %



22.4 %

nm





20.3 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 7.3



$ 1.4



$ 5.1



$ 1.0



$ -



$ 14.8

Capital expenditures

$ 8.2



$ 1.8



$ 4.1



$ 0.4



$ 0.6



$ 15.1







































For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023



































Net sales

$ 48.0



$ 68.3



$ 25.7



$ 34.5



$ -



$ 176.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12.7



$ 21.0



$ 8.1



$ 10.4



$ (10.9)



$ 41.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



26.5 %



30.7 %



31.5 %



30.1 %

nm





23.4 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 8.0



$ 2.4



$ 4.0



$ 1.1



$ -



$ 15.5

Capital expenditures

$ 8.1



$ 2.6



$ 6.5



$ 0.4



$ 1.2



$ 18.8











































Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital

Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated (a)

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024



































Net sales

$ 213.6



$ 321.7



$ 116.1



$ 130.5



$ -



$ 781.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63.5



$ 110.9



$ 39.7



$ 41.5



$ (38.3)



$ 217.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.7 %



34.5 %



34.2 %



31.8 %

nm





27.8 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 27.6



$ 9.8



$ 18.2



$ 4.5



$ 0.1



$ 60.2

Capital expenditures

$ 32.5



$ 7.7



$ 21.1



$ 2.7



$ 1.9



$ 65.9







































For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023



































Net sales

$ 185.9



$ 355.4



$ 106.8



$ 149.1



$ -



$ 797.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45.2



$ 119.4



$ 36.9



$ 49.4



$ (43.5)



$ 207.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



24.3 %



33.6 %



34.6 %



33.1 %

nm





26.0 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 29.8



$ 8.0



$ 14.2



$ 4.6



$ 0.1



$ 56.7

Capital expenditures

$ 31.5



$ 7.4



$ 18.8



$ 1.8



$ 2.3



$ 61.8



(a) Reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings is presented below. nm - Not meaningful.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)









For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 92.4



$ 82.2

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



60.2





56.7

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



17.6





13.7

Share-based compensation expense



25.2





22.5

Deferred income taxes



(9.4)





(14.6)

Net pension plan income



(1.1)





(0.5)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





(0.8)

Gain on sales of investments in equity securities



(0.2)





(7.0)

(Gain) loss on sales of businesses



(0.4)





6.1

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



9.3





15.4

Other



3.0





1.5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(4.4)





(2.3)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(6.3)





1.7

Accounts payable



(5.7)





(15.3)

Income taxes payable and receivable



(0.5)





(3.6)

Accrued liabilities and other



16.9





(13.8)

Operating lease liabilities



(13.8)





(16.1)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(1.9)





(1.8)

Net cash provided by operating activities



171.1





124.0

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(65.9)





(61.8)

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



12.4





-

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.2





10.0

Proceeds from sale of a business



-





0.5

Net cash used in investing activities



(53.3)





(51.3)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



159.5





302.0

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(159.5)





(347.0)

Treasury share repurchases



(81.6)





(40.3)

Cash received for common stock issuances



2.4





3.1

Finance lease payments



(2.9)





(2.4)

Net cash used in financing activities



(82.1)





(84.6)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(1.5)





0.8

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



34.2





(11.1)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



23.1





34.2

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 57.3



$ 23.1

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 40.8



$ 38.3

Interest paid

$ 13.3



$ 16.6

Non-cash investing activities:











Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 0.6



$ 0.1

Non-cash consideration from sale of investment in an equity security

$ -



$ 2.9



Additional Information:



























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 56.4



$ 74.8



$ 171.1



$ 124.0

Less: capital expenditures



15.1





18.8





65.9





61.8

Free Cash Flow

$ 41.3



$ 56.0



$ 105.2



$ 62.2



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)







Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 50.0



$ 53.3



$ 31.6



$ 21.4



$ 156.3

































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

$ 48.0



$ 68.3



$ 25.7



$ 34.5



$ 176.5

































Net sales change



4.2 %



(22.0) %



23.0 %



(38.0) %



(11.4) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





-





-





-





-

































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(1.5) %



-





-





-





(0.4) %































Net organic sales change



5.7 %



(22.0) %



23.0 %



(38.0) %



(11.0) %





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment

Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 213.6



$ 321.7



$ 116.1



$ 130.5



$ 781.9

































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

$ 185.9



$ 355.4



$ 106.8



$ 149.1



$ 797.2

































Net sales change



14.9 %



(9.5) %



8.7 %



(12.5) %



(1.9) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





-





0.2 %



-





-

































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(2.0) %



-





-





-





(0.5) %































Net organic sales change



16.9 %



(9.5) %



8.5 %



(12.5) %



(1.4) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Services and Products

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)







Software Solutions



Tech-enabled

Services



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 81.6



$ 60.5



$ 14.2



$ 156.3



























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

$ 73.7



$ 73.6



$ 29.2



$ 176.5



























Net sales change



10.7 %



(17.8) %



(51.4) %



(11.4) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





-





-





-



























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(0.9) %



-





-





(0.4) %

























Net organic sales change



11.6 %



(17.8) %



(51.4) %



(11.0) %





Software Solutions



Tech-enabled

Services



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

$ 329.7



$ 320.8



$ 131.4



$ 781.9



























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

$ 292.7



$ 336.9



$ 167.6



$ 797.2



























Net sales change



12.6 %



(4.8) %



(21.6) %



(1.9) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.1 %



-





-





-



























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(1.3) %



-





-





(0.5) %

























Net organic sales change



13.8 %



(4.8) %



(21.6) %



(1.4) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)







For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024

Net earnings

$ 92.4



$ 6.3



$ 8.7



$ 44.1



$ 33.3

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



6.6





2.1





1.4





1.3





1.8

Share-based compensation expense



25.2





6.0





6.7





7.4





5.1

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





-





-





-





(9.8)

Non-income tax, net



(1.1)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.3)





(0.4)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.4)





-





-





(0.3)





(0.1)

Gain on sale of a business



(0.4)





(0.4)





-





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



60.2





14.8





17.2





14.3





13.9

Interest expense, net



12.9





2.5





3.1





3.7





3.6

Investment and other income, net



(1.0)





(0.3)





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.3)

Income tax expense



32.7





0.8





6.7





17.1





8.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



124.9





25.4





34.5





43.1





21.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 217.3



$ 31.7



$ 43.2



$ 87.2



$ 55.2

































Software solutions

$ 329.7



$ 81.6



$ 82.2



$ 85.6



$ 80.3

Tech-enabled services



320.8





60.5





75.2





102.2





82.9

Print and distribution



131.4





14.2





22.1





54.9





40.2

Total net sales

$ 781.9



$ 156.3



$ 179.5



$ 242.7



$ 203.4

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



27.8 %



20.3 %



24.1 %



35.9 %



27.1 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023

Net earnings

$ 82.2



$ 10.6



$ 18.1



$ 37.7



$ 15.8

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



9.8





1.4





(0.3)





(2.2)





10.9

Share-based compensation expense



22.5





5.4





6.1





6.7





4.3

Loss on sale of a business



6.1





6.1





-





-





-

Accelerated rent expense



3.7





3.1





-





0.1





0.5

Disposition-related expenses



0.3





0.3





-





-





-

Gain on investments in equity securities



(7.0)





(0.1)





-





(0.2)





(6.7)

Non-income tax, net



(0.9)





(0.1)





(0.4)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.1)





(0.3)

Depreciation and amortization



56.7





15.5





14.4





14.4





12.4

Interest expense, net



15.8





3.6





4.1





4.6





3.5

Investment and other income, net



(0.8)





(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.1)





(0.2)

Income tax expense (benefit)



19.8





(3.9)





7.7





13.6





2.4

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



125.2





30.7





31.3





36.6





26.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 207.4



$ 41.3



$ 49.4



$ 74.3



$ 42.4

































Software solutions

$ 292.7



$ 73.7



$ 73.2



$ 75.7



$ 70.1

Tech-enabled services



336.9





73.6





80.4





104.5





78.4

Print and distribution



167.6





29.2





26.4





61.9





50.1

Total net sales

$ 797.2



$ 176.5



$ 180.0



$ 242.1



$ 198.6

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



26.0 %



23.4 %



27.4 %



30.7 %



21.3 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Debt and Liquidity Summary

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Total Liquidity

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Availability











Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



-





-

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





300.0















Usage











Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



-





-

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.0





1.0

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



1.0





1.0















Availability under the Revolving Facility



299.0





299.0















Cash and cash equivalents



57.3





23.1















Net Available Liquidity

$ 356.3



$ 322.1















Term Loan A Facility

$ 125.0



$ 125.0

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.3)





(0.5)

Total debt

$ 124.7



$ 124.5















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

$ 217.3



$ 207.4















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.6 x



0.6 x













Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents)



67.4





101.4















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.3 x



0.5 x

(a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of December 31, 2024, there were no borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility and $1.6 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, of which $1.0 million of the outstanding letters of credit reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $299.0 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.

