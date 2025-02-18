Brondell Inc: Brondell is Excited to Announce its Expansion into the Kitchen Faucet Market with the Launch of the Innovative, High-Performance Jema Collection

Leveraging 21 years of innovation, Brondell integrates its patented Nebia spray technology into Jema's design, delivering maximum efficiency and minimal splashback.

Brondell, a San Francisco-based innovator of kitchen and bathroom products, is premiering its all-new Jema Kitchen Faucet Collection at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, February 25-27, 2025.

Jema is the flagship product in Brondell's new faucet category, expanding their market reach and bringing performance, efficiency, and utility to kitchens in North America.

Powered by Brondell's patented Nebia spray technology, Jema's proprietary sprays are engineered for enhanced, task-specific cleaning power and less splashing-flowing at just 0.8 gallons per minute.

Inspired by the performance of commercial kitchen faucets, Jema's RapidRinse Spray provides up to 65% more efficiency-while its GentleClean Spray rinses up to two times faster with up to 73% more efficiency, based on spray performance benchmarking tests against competitor faucets.

"With years of innovation at its core, Brondell is proud to introduce the Jema Kitchen Faucet, featuring our groundbreaking Nebia nozzle spray technology," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "This high-performance faucet elevates kitchen functionality and design while championing our commitment to water conservation."

More clean. Less splash.

Made to adapt to the needs of a modern kitchen, Jema's four distinct spray modes offer unparalleled faucet performance and efficiency.

RapidRinse: Powerful, efficient spray with less water splashback.

GentleClean: A soft and efficient spray perfected for fresh produce, and more.

Aerated Stream: Standard spray flows at 1.5 gallons per minute-ideal for rinsing and pot filling.

Pause Mode: Stops water flow with the touch of a button, saving water and preventing messes while the sprayhead is in use.

Prep work and cleanup-streamlined.

Continuing Brondell's dedication to forward-thinking design, Jema combines classic and contemporary details to elevate the function and aesthetic of any kitchen. Imbued with a tapered silhouette and a beautiful, high-arch design, Jema maximizes sink space and allows for easy filling of even the biggest pots and bowls.

Jema is available in a standard or automatic version featuring AutoWave Touchless Technology, bringing greater hygiene and ease to kitchen routines. Designed to elevate any aesthetic, Jema is available in Chrome, Matte Black, and SpotClear Stainless Steel finish that resists fingerprint smudges and water spots. Brondell is committed to planet-friendly manufacturing, and Jema's chrome plating is made from chrome 3-a safer, and less toxic finish than standard chrome 6.

Installing a traditional kitchen faucet can be time-consuming. Jema's Accelerate Installation System makes setup a breeze with user-friendly, quick-connect components-and no need for a plumber or complicated tools.

Jema's additional top features include:

GlideBack Hose Retraction and Docking System: Premium, kink-free hose and smooth, automatic retraction/docking.

Superior, EnduraCore Cartridge: Rated for 1.5 million cycles-3x the industry standard for durability.

Protecting Earth's resources is more important than ever and Brondell's product ecosystem makes everyday activities-like flushing, bathing, drinking, breathing, and washing-better for people and the planet.

Brondell's showerheads with patented Nebia spray technology have saved over 1 billion gallons of water and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 31,000 tons, based on unit sales and flow rate averages. Enhanced with Nebia nozzles, Jema's RapidRinse and GentleClean sprays deliver exceptional performance while conserving water with an industry-leading 0.8 gpm flow rate.

Experience Brondell's Jema Kitchen Faucet in action along with advanced bidets, showerheads, water filtration systems, air purifiers, and more at KBIS 2025. Visit Brondell at KBIS booth N2863 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 25th-27th.

Jema will be available for sale this spring on Brondell.com.

About Brondell:

With over 21 years in the industry, Brondell is the leader in developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, and third-party certifications for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. In addition, Brondell is the first company to bring to market a bidet toilet seat designed for commercial spaces, like spas, hotels, and more. Whether it's for business or personal use, each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day-like breathing, drinking, bathing, flushing, and washing-are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, and Walmart. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category, and building an investment in innovative, water-saving technology.

