HIGHLIGHTS

29m @ 2.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq."), including 10m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq. from 93m downhole in OEDD-105.

28m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq., including 5m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq. from 256m downhole in OEDD-108.

Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over significant width and gold tenor.

A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole, marking the completion of this phase at BBM.

Drilling continues at the Fremen, Charger, and Empire targets.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is now complete with 6,379.9m drilled, with assays from 18 holes yet to be released. Drillholes OEDD-105 and OEDD-108 were drilled within the previously reported central mineralized zone, where the Company is tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below).

"Building on the success of our previously released results, we are pleased to announce further excellent drill results from BBM. The two holes reported today, along with those released on January 29, have returned results in line with our expectations, with robust gold and copper mineralization demonstrating consistency in both width and grade. These results reinforce the continuity of mineralization at BBM and support its potential as a near-surface resource.

The drill program at the BBM target was extended after step-out holes from the core zone encountered sulfide mineralization and alteration, giving the Company reason to believe that further drilling could unlock substantial growth potential along strike to the southeast and northwest. To expedite progress, a second diamond rig was deployed, enabling us to test the fold model at the Charger target and resume drilling at the Empire target without delay from the extended program at BBM. Additionally, we are actively progressing the Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics program along the BBM trend and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling over the 100%-owned Fremen target. This increased level of activity is expected to yield a steady flow of results to the market throughout this quarter and beyond," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Drilling is ongoing at Fremen, Charger, and Empire

Further to the completion of 6,379.9m of drilling across 22 holes and one re-entry hole at BBM, the Company continues drilling at Fremen, Charger, and Empire.

Fremen - 2,000m of RC drilling at this 100%-owned Awalé target, 4km along strike from BBM (see February 11, 2025 news release).

Charger - 2,000m of diamond drilling planned in 10 holes, testing the fold model, which has previously returned 57m @ 26 g/t Au in hole OEDD-83 and 59m @14.7 g/t Au in OEDD-100.

Empire - 1,000m of diamond drilling planned in 6 holes, targeting the top 120 vertical metres to increase confidence in the structural model. Awalé's first high-grade gold discovery, with previous results including 15m @ 13.1 g/t Au in hole OEDD-24.

A full table of significant intercepts from this release, with drill collar locations for all drilling in this phase at BBM are presented in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%) Comp. Trigger

(Au g/t) OEDD0105 33 36 3 0.6 0.37 2.4 591 1.2 0.2 Including 33 34.5 1.5 1.1 0.68 4.5 1176 2.3 0.5 OEDD0105 62 76 14 0.4 0.09 0.4 32 0.4 0.2 including 72 75 3 0.9 0.13 0.6 28 0.9 0.5 OEDD0105 80 89 9 0.4 0.06 0.2 708 0.8 0.2 including 83 84 1 1.1 0.02 0.1 0 0.9 0.5 OEDD0105 93 123 30 1.4 0.68 2.4 471 2.1 0.2 including 93 122 29 1.4 0.70 2.5 486 2.2 0.5 and 93 109 16 1.9 0.63 2.1 560 2.6 1.0 and 93 103 10 2.4 0.54 1.8 511 2.8 2.0 OEDD0108 139 140 1 0.5 0.01 0.1 8 0.4 0.2 OEDD0108 211 220 9 0.3 0.17 0.7 123 0.5 0.2 OEDD0108 255 286 31 1.1 0.22 0.9 135 1.2 0.2 Including 256 284 28 1.2 0.23 1.0 147 1.3 0.5 and 264 284 20 1.5 0.25 1.0 158 1.5 1.0 and 279 284 5 2.2 0.03 0.3 6 1.8 2.0

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Table 2: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M AZIM_TRUE DIP EOH_M Results Received Comments OEDD0103 655899 1048090 450 35 -55 197.43 •

OEDD0104 655737 1048029 451 35 -55 452.3 •

OEDD0105 656034 1048010 454 35 -55 182.17 •

OEDD0106 655947 1047877 453 35 -55 434.3



OEDD0107 656024 1047863 455 35 -55 30.5

Failed Hole OEDD0108 656027 1047867 453 35 -55 338.2 •

OEDD0109 655999 1047787 455 35 -55 411.13



OEDD0110 656075 1047766 457 35 -55 380



OEDD0111 656179 1047907 457 35 -55 155.1



OEDD0112 656248 1047824 461 35 -55 140.2



OEDD0113 656157 1047726 460 44 -56 320.2



OEDD0115 656118 1047645 460 35 -55 431.29



OEDD0119 655870 1048027 448 35 -55 341.6



OEDD0122 655737 1048132 451 35 -55 245.2



OEDD0123 656299 1047755 462 35 -55 140.15



OEDD0125 656253 1047682 462 35 -55 251



OEDD0128 655693 1048160 453 35 -55 275.74



OEDD0129 656211 1047615 448 35 -55 341.15



OEDD0130 655650 1048106 433 35 -55 107.2



OEDD0131 655823 1048362 419 215 -55 360.2



OEDD0132 655566 1048098 424 35 -55 422.2



OEDD0133 655546 1048192 442 35 -55 332.1



OEDD0076 655766 1048079 450 35 -55 344.76

90.56m

re-entry

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold Equivalent Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

