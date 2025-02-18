Transocean Ltd. Announces CEO Succession Plan

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today announced its plan for key leadership changes pursuant to the company's multi-year succession planning strategy. As part of this plan, Keelan Adamson, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer following a transition period, which is expected to conclude during the second quarter of 2025. Mr. Adamson will succeed Jeremy Thigpen, who has led Transocean as Chief Executive Officer since 2015. Mr. Adamson is also expected to be nominated to join the Board of Directors at the company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Thigpen will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer until Mr. Adamson's appointment and will continue his service as a member of the company's Board of Directors through his current term. Thereafter, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 annual general meeting, Mr. Thigpen is expected to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Chad Deaton, Transocean's current Chair of the Board, will transition to Lead Independent Director.

"Keelan is an experienced executive who has a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our industry," Mr. Deaton said. "Throughout his three decades with Transocean, where his experience has taken him from the drill floor to the executive level, Keelan has helped to shape the foundation of the company and position Transocean for sustained success as the industry's market leader. This transition represents the culmination of a key part of our multi-year, rigorous and thoughtful succession plan designed to develop internal talent and maintain business and leadership continuity. Keelan is well-prepared for this opportunity."

Mr. Deaton continued, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to recognize and thank Jeremy for leading Transocean through the most challenging market in the history of offshore drilling. He guided Transocean as we transformed our fleet through opportunistic asset transactions, as well as the acquisition of two major competitors; under his leadership, we placed into service the most technologically advanced rigs in the world, including the first 8th generation, 20K drillships. He oversaw the continuation of Transocean's legacy for leading the industry in innovation, with the application of new technologies that improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of our operations. Jeremy's contributions and leadership have been recognized and appreciated by the entire industry, and we look forward to his continued work with Transocean as he transitions into his new role."

Mr. Adamson has served as Transocean's President and Chief Operating Officer since February 2022. Prior to that time, he served as the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer from August 2018 to February 2022, as Senior Vice President, Operations from October 2017 to July 2018, and as Senior Vice President, Operations Integrity and HSE, from June 2015 to October 2017. As part of his responsibilities during this period, Mr. Adamson oversaw the company's Technical Services team from May 2016 to October 2017. He also served as the company's Vice President, Human Resources from December 2012 to May 2015, and has held other executive positions with the company, including as the Vice President overseeing Major Capital Projects and Engineering. He joined Transocean in 1995 and has held rig management positions in the United Kingdom, Asia and Africa, sales and marketing leadership roles, and served as the Managing Director for the company's business in North America, Canada and Trinidad. Mr. Adamson earned a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from The Queens University of Belfast and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"I am honored by and grateful for the opportunity to lead Transocean and its talented and dedicated workforce," said Mr. Adamson. "With the highest specification fleet in the industry and the unparalleled experience of our offshore crews and shore-based support personnel, we are well-positioned for success. As I work alongside the entire Transocean team as CEO, we will maintain a sharp focus on executing our business strategy - delivering enhanced shareholder value by optimizing operations, safely and efficiently meeting our customers' objectives and meaningfully reducing our debt. It is an honor to succeed Jeremy, who skillfully guided Transocean through an unprecedented industry downturn and prepared it for the opportunities that we are realizing today."

In reflecting on his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thigpen said, "The trust and support the Board and the entire Transocean team provided during my tenure as CEO helped assemble an impressive team that operates the industry's most technologically advanced assets, while executing on strategies that preserved and enhanced shareholder value. Transocean is a resilient and strong organization, made stronger by leaders like Keelan whom I have had the pleasure of working closely with for the past decade. Keelan is the right person to lead Transocean as we build upon the company's position as the leader in offshore drilling."

