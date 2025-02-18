GameStop Inc.: GameStop Announces Plan to Pursue a Sale of French and Canadian Operations

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) ("GameStop" or the "Company") today announced that as part of its evaluation of its international assets, the Company intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact M&A@gamestop.com.

