Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGDX | ISIN: US36467W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: GS2C
Tradegate
18.02.25
14:29 Uhr
26,020 Euro
+0,375
+1,46 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESTOP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,03026,06514:40
25,96526,06514:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 13:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GameStop Inc.: GameStop Announces Plan to Pursue a Sale of French and Canadian Operations

Finanznachrichten News

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) ("GameStop" or the "Company") today announced that as part of its evaluation of its international assets, the Company intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact M&A@gamestop.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management's current beliefs, views, estimates and expectations and are subject to risks described in in the Company's periodic filings made from time to time with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov or on the Company's investor relations website (https://investor.gamestop.com). For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential sale of operations in France and Canada. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact

GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
ir@gamestop.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.