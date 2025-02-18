Greenfield Partners Closes $400M in New Funding to Double Down on Early Growth Strategy and Expand Global Reach

This Funding Brings Total Assets Under Management (AUM) to Over $1 Billion as Firm Officially Opens New York Office

Greenfield Partners, a global early growth investor, today announced that it has closed $400 million in capital commitments, welcoming leading institutional investors from the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The new funds bring Greenfield's total assets under management (AUM) to above $1 billion and will be deployed primarily through the firm's Fund III, dedicated to investing in exceptional enterprise-focused early growth technology companies.

This milestone, together with the formal opening of Greenfield's New York office, builds on Greenfield's track record as a top decile manager and strengthens its position as a global platform capable of supporting the most disruptive teams as they scale internationally.

"Our mission is to partner with world-class teams as they transition from the controlled chaos of product-market fit iteration to a data-driven go-to-market engine that drives sustainable growth," said Shay Grinfeld, Managing Partner. "This new capital and the opening of our New York office enable us to continue executing this mission on a global level. We're deeply grateful to the founders and investors who trust us to generate results."

The launch of Fund III follows the successful deployment of Fund II across 13 Early Growth (Series B and C) companies spanning cybersecurity, AI, IT infrastructure, data infrastructure, fintech, internet and digital media, deep tech, and enterprise SaaS. Greenfield's portfolio includes VAST Data, recently valued at $9.1 billion, unicorns BigPanda and Capitolis, and notable companies such as Coralogix, Cynet, Dustphotonics, Eleos, EquityBee, Exodigo, FloLive, Mixtiles, Oligo, Panorays, Quali, Silverfort, and Torq. Earlier exits include Guardicore, acquired by Akamai for $600 million; Avanan, acquired by Check Point Software; and Planck, acquired by Applied Systems - both for undisclosed amounts.

A core tenet of Greenfield's strategy is its post-investment methodology dubbed G2M - "Greenfield Growth Momentum" - designed to help companies tackle the challenges and opportunities unique to the early growth stage. As businesses transition from initial product-market fit to organizations capable of sustainable scale, teams often face significant obstacles in establishing and maintaining a robust go-to-market infrastructure that can support ambitious yet efficient growth.

To address these challenges, Greenfield leverages its strategic capabilities and expertise through G2M, which provides hands-on engagement with leadership teams. Focused on the Seven Pillars of Efficient Growth - Strategy, Operational Framework, People, Pipeline, Sales Process, Partnerships, and Account Management - G2M is spearheaded by the firm's Operating Partner Nir Goldstein, formerly VP Sales at Monday.com.

"By applying our Seven Pillars framework, we can methodically identify each company's most pressing bottlenecks and then work with them to implement targeted playbooks to address them," said Nir Goldstein, Operating Partner. "Doing so early on in a company's life avoids costly cycles and is critical to successfully cross the product-market-sales-fit chasm, ensuring the proper foundations are in place to enable rapid yet efficient growth."

Greenfield was initially established in 2016 as a TPG Growth investment platform focused on disruptive technology at the early growth stage. The team spun out in 2020 to establish an independent fund, which has since generated top decile returns.

"We've been privileged to work with entrepreneurs who are not only bold innovators redefining their respective fields, but who are exceptional leaders," said Avery Schwartz, General Partner. "We aim to partner with teams who are hungry, humble, and smart, and whose values are at the heart of what they do no matter how large their organizations become. This is the same ethos we aspire to embody as a fund."

"We are doubling down on the strategy we have been executing together for nearly a decade," said Raz Mangel, Partner. "As enterprises in virtually every industry scramble to take full advantage of AI, a new era of challenges is emerging across the stack from enabling infrastructure to the application layer. Many of the innovative technologies being catalyzed are right in our thematic sweet spot, and these companies are rapidly approaching the early growth inflection."

About Greenfield Partners

Greenfield invests in disruptive technology and tech-enabled businesses globally at the Early Growth stage and then applies its Greenfield Growth Momentum (G2M) playbooks to implement best-in-class go-to-market practices that accelerate the path to global scale. Having spun out of TPG Growth in 2020, today Greenfield independently manages over $1 billion across its portfolio.

