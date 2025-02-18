Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Significant Reduction of Oxidative Stress in Human Retinal Cell Lines, Advancing Potential Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), or Telomir, a leader in age-reversal science, today announced groundbreaking results from its recent preclinical studies conducted in human retinal cell lines. These studies demonstrated the ability of Telomir-1 to significantly reverse copper and iron-induced elevation of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS).

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Current Treatment Challenges

AMD is a leading cause of blindness in adults over 50, affecting millions worldwide. The disease is characterized by the progressive deterioration of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptor cells, leading to central vision loss. AMD is classified into two forms:

Dry (atrophic) AMD , the most common form, which is characterized by a gradual loss of RPE and photoreceptors due to oxidative stress and inflammation.

Wet (neovascular) AMD, a more severe form, where abnormal blood vessel growth causes rapid and severe vision loss.

Current treatments primarily aim to slow the progression of AMD rather than reverse the damage. Anti-VEGF injections, the standard for wet AMD, can reduce vision loss but require frequent and costly treatments with potential risks such as retinal detachment and infection. The AREDS2 formula, an antioxidant supplement, offers modest benefits in delaying intermediate AMD but does not restore lost vision. Laser and photodynamic therapies, once widely used, are now less common due to risks of retinal scarring and limited long-term efficacy. While gene and stem cell therapies are emerging, no FDA-approved treatments directly target oxidative stress, a key factor in AMD progression.

Despite these treatments, there remains an urgent need for therapies that address the root causes of AMD, particularly oxidative stress and metal-induced toxicity, which drive retinal degeneration. Telomir-1 represents a novel approach by targeting these underlying mechanisms, offering a potential disease-modifying solution rather than just slowing its effects.

"The continued success of Telomir-1 in regulating oxidative stress is further proof of its potential to transform healthcare and redefine how we approach aging and age-related diseases," said Erez Aminov, Chairman & CEO of Telomir. "Rather than merely addressing symptoms, our focus is on targeting the root causes of disease at the cellular level. Telomir-1's ability to mitigate oxidative damage underscores its promise as a breakthrough therapy, not only for AMD but for a broader range of age-related conditions."

Telomir-1: A Novel Approach to Combating Oxidative Stress in AMD

Telomir's lead compound, Telomir-1, was developed to neutralize metal-induced oxidative stress-a key driver of AMD progression. In a recently conducted preclinical study using human retinal cell lines, Telomir-1 demonstrated the ability to significantly reduce ROS levels, thereby reversing oxidative damage, suggesting therapeutic potential in AMD and other retinal diseases.

Key Study Findings:

Copper and iron exposure significantly increased ROS levels in human retinal cells, accelerating oxidative stress and cellular damage.

Telomir-1 treatment resulted in a significant reduction of copper and iron-induced ROS elevation , mitigating oxidative stress at the cellular level.

Telomir-1 exhibited strong ROS reduction properties at low concentrations , suggesting regulatory, rather than chelation properties, and a high therapeutic potential for AMD.

The ability to reduce oxidative stress may have implications beyond AMD, potentially benefiting other retinal diseases linked to oxidative damage.

"Our findings reinforce the crucial role of metal ions and oxidative stress in AMD and suggest that Telomir-1 could provide a breakthrough approach to protecting retinal cells from degeneration," said Dr. Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir. "Unlike current AMD treatments that primarily manage symptoms, Telomir-1 directly targets oxidative stress and metal-induced toxicity, key factors in disease progression."

Next Steps in Telomir-1 Development

Telomir has planned AMD disease models to further evaluate the efficacy of Telomir-1 in vivo. These studies will explore how Telomir-1 can protect against progressive retinal degeneration and vision loss, paving the way for potential clinical development.

In addition to AMD, Telomir will be conducting studies to evaluate the potential of Telomir-1 in Wilson's disease, progeria, cancer, Alzheimer's, and other age-related conditions. Furthermore, research will be expanded into infectious diseases, including influenza and bird flu, to assess how Telomir-1's metal ion regulation capabilities may impact viral pathogenesis and immune response.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in several areas, including age-reversal science. Telomir is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule metal ion regulator designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomir's goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1, starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop and gain regulatory approval for Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

