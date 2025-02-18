Litmus Unveils Next-Generation AI Capabilities at ProveIT, Revolutionizing Industrial DataOps

Litmus, the leader in Industrial DataOps, today announced groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities for its flagship Litmus Edge platform at the ProveIT conference. These innovations mark a significant leap forward in making Industrial AI more accessible, secure, and efficient for Industrial enterprises worldwide. Building on top of its leading data foundation for Industrial AI and digital manufacturing use cases, Litmus now provides native AI capabilities to help companies leverage it to drive operational improvement.

Accelerating AI-Readiness in Manufacturing



The enhanced Litmus Edge platform now features comprehensive AI integration, including:

Real-time AI-powered data analysis within Litmus Edge data flows, supporting major cloud services like OpenAI, Google Gemini, and AWS Bedrock, and on-premises integrations via OpenRouter, enabling real-time AI augmented data analysis, reasoning, and actions plans.

A structured API interface for Data and Metadata that allows grounded AI agents to be integrated with Litmus Edge and Litmus UNS. Agents can now use historical data, context, and asset models from Litmus Edge for precise data interpretation with deeper context.

Optimized support for Nvidia GPU drivers , enabling local runtime of Computer Vision and other GPU-intensive AI applications right at the edge.

Locally hosted SLMs (small language models) now in beta, such as Microsoft Phi and Llama, to keep sensitive data secure in air-gapped environments - suitable for strict regulatory compliances.

"Our team continues to develop innovative industrial data ops features that accelerate AI use cases today and pave the way for industrial companies to leverage and benefit from our AI-enablement technology in the future," said Vatsal Shah, CEO and founder of Litmus."The time for industrial AI is NOW. With the right data foundation, turning AI investments into a strategic differentiator is now possible."

The new features enable industrial enterprises to:

Seamlessly integrate AI processors into existing data workflows

Enhance operational efficiency through real-time pattern recognition and anomaly detection

Maintain data security with on-premises AI solutions

Scale AI implementations across industrial operations

Live demonstrations of the enhanced Litmus Edge platform and new AI features will be showcased this week at ProveIT, as well as Hannover Messe in Germany from March 31 through April 4.

About Litmus

Litmus is the leader in Industrial DataOps that provides AI-ready data to Industrial enterprises, at scale. Rapid to deploy, easy to use and built to scale, Litmus is a fast and efficient way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by leading cloud providers globally, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, Saint Gobain, and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://litmus.io.

