Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - IT Medical, known for its innovative software solutions, has developed the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Assistant (AIDA) using OpenAI's Large Language Models (LLMs) and fine-tuned with medical terminology, health protocols, and real-world patient interactions.

AIDA can interpret patient queries, deliver instructions in simple terms, and capture system data - providing personalized, real-time support with accurate, easily accessible data.

Simply put, AIDA helps reduce errors and administrative workload, potentially contributing to annual cost savings to the U.S. health sector of up to $150 billion by 2026, a figure estimated by Accenture as a combined benefit from health AI applications.

"AIDA integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems through adaptable APIs, enhancing workflows without overhauling infrastructure," said. Aleksandra Buimistere, head of PR at IT Medical.

"In clinics, AIDA improves patient adherence and reduces errors by guiding at-home breath tests and digitizing symptom reports, streamlining both patient and clinical processes."

Discover how IT Medical helps its customers achieve profitability, adapt to evolving needs, and create a global impact by visiting https://itmedical.com/ai-powered-solutions/.

About IT Medical

IT Medical develops technology-driven solutions, including custom software, AI-powered assistants, and workflow automation tools, to optimize healthcare operations and reduce costs while ensuring seamless integration and regulatory compliance.

