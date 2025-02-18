Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Adia (OTC Pink: ADIA) Med is proud to announce a strategic partnership with an FDA-approved laboratory in the field of regenerative medicine. This collaboration marks a new era in the availability of top-tier, third-party verified, and minimally manipulated umbilical cord stem cell and exosome products.





Adia Med Partners with Premier FDA-Approved Lab for High-Quality Umbilical Cord Stem Cell and Exosome Products

Following exhaustive research, Adia Med has selected this lab for its unparalleled expertise and compliance with the highest regulatory standards. The lab's commitment to quality, safety, and innovation has been crucial in ensuring that Adia Med can offer products that meet the stringent demands of medical professionals and patients alike.

CEO of Adia Nutrition, Larry Powalisz stated, "After months of due diligence and building strategic relationships within our medical niche, I can with unreserved confidence say that not only do we offer the best quality therapies but also the best quantities per treatment."

Key Attributes of Our Lab Partner:

FDA Approval : The laboratory has achieved FDA approval, underscoring its adherence to rigorous safety and quality protocols for biologics.

Quality Assurance : All products undergo third-party verification, ensuring that each batch of stem cells and exosomes is of the highest purity, potency, and viability.

Minimal Manipulation : The lab's techniques are designed to preserve the natural state and therapeutic properties of the cells, offering minimally manipulated products that are both effective and safe.

Research Excellence : Known for its groundbreaking research, the lab has been instrumental in pinpointing the best sources for umbilical cord stem cells, which are celebrated for their high regenerative potential and low risk of rejection.

Broad Therapeutic Applications: The partnership will enable the distribution of these advanced products, which hold promise for applications in orthopedics, neurology, dermatology, and more.

Dr. Monica Sher, director of Umbilical Cord Stem Cell (UCB-SC) Treatments at Adia Med, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with this exceptional lab is a testament to our dedication to excellence in regenerative medicine. Their reputation for quality and compliance with FDA standards ensures that we can offer the best possible products to the medical community."

Following rigorous research into the sourcing and optimization of umbilical cord stem cells, Adia Med has identified what they believe to be the most potent and pure stem cells available. The lab has formulated a product with an unprecedented concentration of 100 million umbilical cord stem cells and 3 trillion exosomes per dose, designed to maximize therapeutic impact for a wide range of conditions.

Key Applications:

Clinical Trials : Researchers will have access to a consistent, high-quality source of stem cells and exosomes for studying regeneration and repair mechanisms.

Therapeutic Use : The product is poised for use in treatments aimed at conditions ranging from orthopedic injuries to neurodegenerative diseases, where stem cell therapy can offer non-invasive, regenerative solutions.

Preventive Medicine: Potential applications in anti-aging and wellness, leveraging the regenerative properties of stem cells and exosomes.

Adia Med is committed to ensuring this premium product reaches healthcare providers who are at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Clinicians interested in this new offering can find more information or engage in partnerships by visiting Adia Med's official website (adiamed.com) or contacting their support team.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

