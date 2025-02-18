Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") is proud to announce the signing of a landmark, multi-year agreement with the US based ONE AMAZON. The ONE AMAZON partnership led by Rodrigo Veloso, includes prominent organizations such as AECOM, CAF (Development Bank of Latin America), Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), MIT Media Lab and Goldman Sachs. This collaboration introduces the world's first Internet of Forests (IoF), a revolutionary approach to environmental conservation and sustainable development. This multi-billion-dollar initiative is not only the world's first, but also the world's largest deployment of environmental biodegradable sensors, creating an unprecedented real-time intelligence network across the Amazon.

Introducing the Internet of Forests (IoF)

The IoF is an innovative platform designed to digitally monitor and protect the Amazon Rainforest. By integrating advanced technologies such as satellite imagery, drone surveillance, ground-based environmental sensors and bio-sensing techniques, the IoF provides unprecedented insights into the health and dynamics of the Amazon's ecosystems. This comprehensive monitoring system enables real-time data collection and analysis across millions of hectares, facilitating proactive conservation efforts and informed decision-making.

Gorilla's Technological Contribution

As a leader in AI-driven solutions and IoT technologies, Gorilla is providing the critical infrastructure for the IoF. Contributions include:

Advanced Environmental Sensors: Deployment of sophisticated devices to monitor various environmental parameters, including temperature, humidity, soil moisture and air quality, across vast areas of the rainforest.

Deployment of sophisticated devices to monitor various environmental parameters, including temperature, humidity, soil moisture and air quality, across vast areas of the rainforest. High-Performance Servers: Implementation of robust computing systems capable of processing and storing the immense volumes of data collected from the sensor networks.

Implementation of robust computing systems capable of processing and storing the immense volumes of data collected from the sensor networks. Artificial Intelligence Algorithms: Development of AI models to analyse data patterns, predict potential environmental threats and inform proactive conservation strategies.

Development of AI models to analyse data patterns, predict potential environmental threats and inform proactive conservation strategies. Resilient Communication Networks: Establishment of reliable infrastructure to ensure seamless data transmission from remote forest locations to central analysis hubs using LoRaWAN, satellite uplinks to ensure uninterrupted data flow, even in extreme conditions.

These technologies work in unison to create a comprehensive monitoring system, ensuring the Amazon's health and resilience for future generations.

Empowering Indigenous Communities

Central to the ONE AMAZON initiative is the empowerment of indigenous communities. By involving local populations in conservation efforts and providing them with sustainable economic opportunities, the project ensures that the benefits of preservation are shared equitably. This inclusive approach not only safeguards the rainforest but also enriches the lives of those who depend on it.

Building the World's Largest Sustainability Database

The data collected through the IoF will contribute to building the world's largest database on rainforest sustainability. This extensive repository will encompass information on deforestation rates, biodiversity changes, carbon sequestration levels and other critical environmental metrics. By providing access to this data, the initiative aims to support scientific research, inform policy decisions and promote global awareness about the importance of rainforest conservation.

Goldman Sachs' Role in Sustainable Finance

Goldman Sachs is developing a first-of-its-kind tradable financial platform that will transform natural capital into digital assets, leveraging blockchain technology, tokenised securities and AI-powered valuation models to unlock sustainable investment opportunities. This platform will be directly backed by the data collected through the Internet of Forests (IoF), creating a transparent, secure and verifiable system to measure and monetise conservation impact.

By integrating smart contracts, decentralised ledgers and tokenised assets, Goldman Sachs is establishing a new class of digital financial instruments, including:

Nature-Backed Digital Securities - Representing tradable financial instruments tied to verified conservation and carbon sequestration efforts

- Representing tradable financial instruments tied to verified conservation and carbon sequestration efforts Amazon-Linked Blockchain Tokens - Tokenised ecological assets that allow investors to participate in the preservation of the rainforest

- Tokenised ecological assets that allow investors to participate in the preservation of the rainforest AI-Powered ESG Valuation Models - Leveraging AI and real-time environmental data to dynamically assess the value of the Amazon's ecosystem services

- Leveraging AI and real-time environmental data to dynamically assess the value of the Amazon's ecosystem services Regenerative Finance (ReFi) Mechanisms - Incentivising sustainable land management and biodiversity restoration through financial rewards

This groundbreaking investment framework turns the Amazon into a real, investable asset, ensuring long-term financial support for conservation while driving economic growth for local communities.

By securitising rainforest sustainability through a 30-year land-backed digital asset, Goldman Sachs is proving that financial innovation and environmental protection can co-exist, paving the way for a global model of nature-backed investments.

Statements from Key Partners

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology Group Inc., commented:

"Gorilla Technology is not just a partner in ONE AMAZON - we are now part of its core team, driving the digital and economic transformation of the world's most valuable natural asset. The Internet of Forests is more than a network of sensors, it is a groundbreaking framework where AI, blockchain-backed digital assets and real-time environmental intelligence converge to create the world's first fully quantified and investable natural ecosystem.

As a key architect of ONE AMAZON's digital and economic infrastructure, Gorilla is deploying cutting-edge AI, data intelligence and security solutions to enable the Amazon Rainforest to be monitored, protected and valued at an unprecedented scale. By digitising nature itself, we are building a system where sustainability is directly tied to financial growth, ensuring long-term impact for both investors and the planet.

Rodrigo Veloso has long demonstrated an extraordinary ability to structure financial instruments that challenge and reshape traditional markets. Having successfully taken Trump's Truth Social public through a SPAC, he is now setting his sights on an even larger financial revolution, raising tens of billions of dollars to establish the largest impact fund ever created for environmental protection. This fund will not only secure the Amazon's future but will redefine how global capital is deployed to preserve and sustain critical natural resources.

This is more than conservation, it is a reimagination of how nature, technology and finance intersect. The world is watching, and Gorilla Technology is proud to be at the heart of this movement, working alongside visionary leaders and institutions to deliver a lasting legacy of sustainability, innovation and economic transformation."

Rodrigo Veloso, Co-founder and CEO of ONE AMAZON, stated:

"This collaboration represents a transformative step towards securing the future of the Amazon biome. With Gorilla Technology's cutting-edge AI and environmental intelligence solutions, alongside the commitment of our global consortium partners, we are not only protecting the rainforest but unlocking its true value in a way that benefits both nature and people.

The Amazon Rainforest is the world's most vital natural resource and for the first time in history, we are turning its ecological value into a measurable, tradable and investable asset. Through a carefully structured strategy of finite supply, growing revenue streams from carbon credits, biodiversity credits and sustainable forestry activities and the increasing global demand for nature-backed assets, we expect the value of these securities to grow significantly over time.

I personally believe that the true value of the Amazon's ecological and economic importance will exceed one trillion dollars within the next decade. This initiative is not just about finance; it is about pioneering a model where nature itself is recognised, valued, and preserved as the most important asset humanity has."

Renato Costa, Chief Executive Officer & Álvaro Garnero, Chief Sustainability Officer, Brazil Invest ADIG added:

"Brazil Invest ADIG (Abu Dhabi Investment Group) is proud to announce its participation in O.N.E. AMAZON, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to valuing the Amazon Biome as more valuable alive than any other economic alternative. We are excited to support Rodrigo Veloso and O.N.E. AMAZON in this critical endeavour. The potential impact of this initiative is immense, and we are proud to join forces in shaping a sustainable future for the Amazon and beyond."

Jaime Niño Tarazona, Head of LATAM, AECOM, remarked:

"The Amazon Rainforest is one of the world's most critical ecosystems and its protection requires innovative, large-scale solutions. At AECOM, we are proud to serve as the advisors and master planners for the ONE AMAZON initiative, applying our global expertise in infrastructure, water management and renewable energy to this groundbreaking mission.

By designing eco-friendly, climate-resilient infrastructure and supporting the deployment of the world's largest network of biodegradable sensors, we will create an unprecedented environmental intelligence system. This will not only help safeguard the Amazon but also establish a global benchmark for sustainable ecosystem management.

Together with Gorilla Technology and our global partners, we are turning the vision of the Internet of Forests into a reality - protecting nature while enabling sustainable economic growth."

John Eleoterio, Managing Director, Global Banking & Markets, highlighted:

"Investing in the preservation of the Amazon Rainforest is not only an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity. We are proud to be part of this consortium, leveraging financial innovation to fund sustainable initiatives."

Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF, added:

"This effort is a concrete example of how nature conservation can be valued to generate direct and sustainable financial returns for those protecting ecosystems. This initiative will demonstrate that preserving the planet is a profitable investment and that nature-based solutions have the potential to become concrete and powerful responses for the sustainable development of our countries."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

