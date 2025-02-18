The Albanian government has received requests from four companies looking to develop four separate solar projects located across the country. Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from four companies looking to construct four solar projects with a cumulative capacity totaling 235 MW. According to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA), the four projects include a 49. 96 MW site, to be located in the Finiq municipality of southern Albania, proposed by Greensol. The other projects are a 45 MW facility located in the Divjakë municipality of western Albania, ...

