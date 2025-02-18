Scale Computing Launches New Pricing Tiers to Meet Wider Variety of Needs and Use Cases

Shares New Real-Time Pricing Tool, Delivering Instant, Transparent, and Upfront Pricing

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced new tailored pricing tiers that include entry level pricing with scalable options to meet the needs of customers and partners with a wide variety of budgets and use cases. The company also announced the launch of its new Scale Computing Pricing Tool . The real-time pricing tool, now live on the Scale Computing website, enables users to customize hyperconverged solution options and receive an instant, transparent quote.

"Broadcom's acquisition of VMware has created uncertainty in the market with escalating costs and unpredictable changes, leading organizations everywhere to seek alternative virtualization solutions. At Scale Computing, we pride ourselves on providing innovative infrastructure solutions and straightforward, tailored, upfront pricing-with no hidden fees. Organizations navigating the virtualization market shift can now take advantage of our new licensing tiers, which deliver award-winning virtualization technology priced to meet the use cases and budget needs of organizations of all sizes. Paired with our easy-to-use pricing tool, we're making it easier than ever to find the perfect IT infrastructure and virtualization solution," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

Scale Computing's new licensing tiers deliver the company's award-winning IT infrastructure with tailored, transparent pricing and include:

Professional Essentials: A cost-effective 3-node virtualization solution with 256GB RAM per node, designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to modernize IT infrastructure. Standard: Reliable, affordable solutions with essential IT features, including HyperCore virtualization and software-defined distributed storage. Professional: Advanced tools like replication and GPU virtualization for AI applications and businesses ready to scale.

Scale Computing's real-time pricing tool enables users to:

Instantly configure solutions to match the organization's needs.

Compare options and receive clear, upfront quotes.

Enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) replaces virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage with a fully integrated, highly available system. The leading hyperconverged infrastructure solution for small and midsize organizations, and the distributed enterprise, SC//Platform delivers simplicity combined with high availability, near turn-key deployment, seamless scalability, disaster recovery, and non-disruptive rolling updates. The company recently unveiled the Scale Computing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator , a free online tool for estimating the cost savings customers can achieve by migrating application workloads to SC//Platform . Easy to use and easy to maintain, the award-winning SC//Platform reduces TCO by 40% thanks to its more efficient resource management and lower licensing costs.

Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer, and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

To learn more about Scale Computing's new pricing tool, please visit scalecomputing.com/pricing-tool .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

