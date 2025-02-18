Michel Lussier Joins Caristo Diagnostics Board of Directors

Seasoned MedTech, Biotech and Digital Health leader and entrepreneur brings business and operational insights to fast-growing digital diagnostics company

OXFORD, England, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in cardiovascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction, announced that Michel Lussier has joined the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

"Michel is a highly respected leader whose deep technical expertise, executive experience and operational rigor make him a great addition to the Caristo board," said Oran Muduroglu, Chairman of Caristo Diagnostics. "Michel is a seasoned entrepreneur in the cardiology MedTech and Biotech industries with deep knowledge of science, clinical affairs, and go-to-market strategy, and execution. As a successful former CEO with a proven track record of creating shareholder value and managing growth, he will bring valuable perspective to the board as the company delivers on its mission of radically improving the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease."

Lussier is a serial entrepreneur who has served as chairman, chief executive, and in other C-suite roles for numerous MedTech, Biotech and Digital Health companies. After 15 foundational years directing the cardiac device business for Medtronic Europe, Africa, Middle East and India, Michel served in a variety of top leadership and board roles for private and publicly listed companies including Celyad, Volcano Corp., InControl, and Novoste. He is currently the chairman of Liva Healthcare, a digital therapeutics company, and Gabi SmartCare, a Belgian medical wearable device company.

"Caristo's breakthrough technology for visualizing previously invisible cardiac inflammation epitomizes the critical importance of innovation in healthcare - and the power of technology to make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Lussier. "I'm thrilled to join Caristo's Board of Directors to help the company continue to expand its already strong reach. Together, we can serve more of the millions of people worldwide who could live longer, healthier lives with the help of Caristo's technology."

In addition to his current board leadership roles, Lussier is also a professor, coaching young entrepreneurs in the Advanced Masters Programme in Biotech and MedTech ventures of the Solvay School of Economics and Management, in Brussels. He holds a BSEE and M.ING. degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Montreal, and an MBA from INSEAD business school.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the world's best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on LinkedIn and X .

