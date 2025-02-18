WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' across multiple service lines in ISG's 2024 Provider LensTM Insurance Services Quadrant Report. The reports highlight WNS' differentiated capabilities in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO Services, Life and Retirement (L&R) Insurance BPO Services, and L&R Insurance TPA Services in North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

ISG highlights WNS' broad-based strength in P&C, including the company's deep industry expertise, comprehensive suite of solutions, innovative engagement models, and digital footprint. WNS was also praised for its ability to service unique markets including Lloyd's of London, speciality insurance, and Australia/New Zealand. ISG also noted WNS' advanced analytics and digital capabilities, including the company's Unified Analytics Platform that drives cost optimization, fraud detection, and superior customer experience; its innovative subrogation-as-a-service solution which reduces payment leakage; and its Digital Workbench which leverages hyperautomation to streamline underwriting.

In L&R, WNS' digital-first solutions, transformative approach, and global expertise were identified as key strengths. ISG cites WNS' platform-based, integrated business process management-as-a-service model for insurers as a key sustainable advantage and differentiator for the company, able to mitigate risk, reduce indemnity costs, lower service expenses, and enhance the overall customer experience. ISG also recognized WNS' Actuarial CoE as uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive range of complex actuarial services.

For its L&R TPA clients, ISG highlighted WNS' digital-first services leveraging exceptional talent, cutting edge analytics, AI and ML capabilities, and transformative approach as key differentiators. The report also notes WNS' digital and agile ecosystem, pioneering BPaaS model, secure infrastructure, and outcome-based commercial models that drive business success.

"WNS' unequivocal commitment to delivering transformative solutions, driven by a domain-led, digital-first approach, has allowed us to create sustainable and significant value for our clients. Our extensive global insurance expertise across both service lines and geographies, combined with state-of-the-art technology-enabled offerings including AI and Gen AI, enable us to collaborate with clients to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS has consistently demonstrated its ability to leverage advanced analytics and technology-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency and drive transformative outcomes for its insurance clients. The firm's commitment to innovation, coupled with its deep insurance industry expertise, positions it as a trusted firm in navigating the complexities of today's uncertain and ever-changing business landscape. As WNS continues to evolve and adapt, it remains well-equipped to meet the dynamic needs of its insurance clients and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global insurance market," said Sandhya Hari Navage, Lead Research Specialist, ISG and Ashish Jhajharia, Lead Analyst, ISG.

WNS works with more than 70 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers, and InsurTech companies to accelerate digital transformation. We annually manage over 30 million claims transactions, more than $13 Billion in claims spend, and over 10 million underwriting transactions. Our deep industry knowledge, leading-edge technology and analytical solutions, and integrated digital operating models help insurers scale faster and respond to changing market conditions. Our digital-first insurance solutions improve risk mitigation, reduce indemnity spending, lower cost of service and enable superior customer experience.

