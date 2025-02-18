Underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to finding and growing exceptional consumer brands that serve the global consumer

TSG Consumer Partners ("TSG"), a leading specialist private equity firm focused exclusively on the consumer sector, has appointed Managing Director Beth Pickens as Head of its London office. In her role as Head of London, Beth will lead the team in originating new investment opportunities, structuring transactions, and managing partner companies in Europe.

TSG's professionals collaborate across offices and geographies to support growing consumer brands in expanding their product offerings, service lines, distribution channels, and market reach. Beth joined TSG in 2019 when the London office was established, working alongside Managing Director Colin Welch to drive the firm's international expansion and collaboration.

Since establishing the London office in 2019, TSG completed its first European buyout of premium storage and services business Cadogan Tate and co-led the series D round in London-headquartered neobank Revolut. Additionally, TSG successfully sold its investment in German direct-to-consumer brand Canyon Bicycles to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and exited specialist online retailer Bergfreunde to Decathlon, the French global sporting goods giant. TSG's latest investment, California-headquartered beauty brand Summer Fridays, is continuing its global expansion in partnership with Sephora Europe to serve growing international demand.

"Beth has been instrumental in enhancing TSG's connectivity outside the U.S., strengthening our team, and growing our partner company portfolio," said Colin Welch, Managing Director and Head of New York. "We're excited to officially hand over the leadership of our London office to Beth."

"TSG remains committed to helping exceptional brands expand their reach," said Beth. "I am thrilled to lead our work in London as we continue to find category creators and innovators that excite consumers around the world."

About TSG Consumer Partners

Founded in 1986, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading consumer-focused private equity firm with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Leveraging the firm's deep knowledge of the consumer, TSG partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and build iconic, best-in-class brands. Representative past and current partner companies include Summer Fridays, Mavis Tire, Dutch Bros Coffee, Chemical Guys, Canyon Bicycles, Revolve, Planet Fitness, IT Cosmetics, Think!, and Yard House. TSG has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.

TSG's London office operates through TSG Consumer UK LLP, which is a sub advisor to TSG Consumer Partners LP and is an appointed representative of Langham Hall Fund Management LLP.

