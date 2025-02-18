Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions in New England, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a new solar project for a Family Health Center valued at approximately $2 million. This new initiative further solidifies Boston Solar's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and expanding its footprint in the renewable energy sector. Construction is set to begin later this month.

The project, with a system size of 373.29 kWDC, is designed to deliver a projected first-year production of 411.3 MWh of aggregate energy. It is set to significantly offset the health center's energy costs while contributing to environmental sustainability. According to the project's developers, the solar installation will provide a 55% offset in the facility's energy consumption, which is expected to lead to substantial ongoing savings and reduce the health center's reliance on traditional energy sources.

The project was brought to Boston Solar by our development partners, who highlighted the importance of sustainability in the customer's decision-making process. Motivated by the long-term savings and the environmental benefits of solar power, the family health center is taking a significant step toward energy independence while promoting a healthier future for the community.

"We are thrilled to be the EPC partner and begin construction on this exciting project, which not only helps the family health center reduce its energy costs but also aligns with our mission of delivering clean, renewable energy solutions," said Mike Morlino President of Boston Solar. "Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to help our clients make a positive impact on the environment while saving money."

This solar installation will provide the family health center with significant energy cost reductions while supporting Massachusetts' clean energy goals. It also underscores Boston Solar's dedication to offering accessible and efficient solar energy solutions to a wide range of industries and organizations.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

- Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

- Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

- Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/241231_0ad9e9eb04c9aadf_001full.jpg

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

