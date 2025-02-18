American Clean Resources Group Inc: ACRG Establishes Development Committee for its $3B, The Greenway to Power Renewable Energy Industrial Park

Seven-member Development Committee dedicated to aligning with ACRG's vision through sustainability, community engagement, innovation, and enduring economic value.

American Clean Resources Group (ACRG) is assembling a development committee to provide strategic guidance for the successful planning, development and execution of its $3 billion The Greenway to Power Renewable Energy Industrial Park, in Nevada's Esmeralda County. The committee will ensure alignment with ACRG's vision and business plan, focusing on sustainability, community engagement, innovation and long-term economic value as well as:

Collaborating with the broader organizational leadership for achieving project objectives;

Providing guidance to the project's execution, including financial, environmental and operational challenges;

Developing and implementing mitigation strategies to address identified risks effectively;

Promoting innovative approaches and technologies to maximize the project's economic, environmental, social impact; and

Ensuring the project contributes to the organization's broader mission of sustainability and community empowerment.

"This project's success hinges on the recruitment and deployment of unparalleled expertise, and we are confident that the individuals tapped to oversee its strategic planning, development and execution of this transformational venture have set an exceptionally high bar we intend to maintain," Bain said.

The seven committee members bring decades of expertise in contracting, real estate, renewable energy, design/build/operations of data centers, electrical transmission and both electrical and civil engineering to the project's oversight.

ACRG Development Committee Members

Douglas Dunkin, PE, LEED AP, Owner of R&R Engineers - Surveyors

Chair, Development Committee

R&R has over 36 years of land development experience, is licensed in 16 states, and has over 200+ active projects across the globe. R&R works with the Department of Defense (i.e. Embassies, SCIFs) and has an impressive portfolio including multiple data centers, industrial buildings, residential, and commercial developments. Their expert team of surveyors and engineers understand the importance of value added site analysis and solutions and plan production for design, permitting, and construction. As the Company Owner, Mr. Dunkin has coordinated the construction, engineering, and entitlements processes for thousands of commercial, residential, industrial, and municipal developments over the past three and a half decades. Mr. Dunkin is also actively involved in the A/E/C industry as a private developer and owns several industrial buildings in Denver that range in size from 33,000sf to 80,000sf.

Chris Schroeder, LEED AP - Vice President of Business Development and Associate Principal of BCER



Mr. Schroeder brings 32 years of expertise with a specialty in MEP industrial design and processes. His experience in modernizing the malting process for Coors Brewery - across three malthouses totaling over 1,000,000 square feet - provided insight into GMP process design and large-scale production optimization. Building on this experience, he was integral in the design of a post-production deionized washing system for the Lockheed Martin Atlas V fuel tank, ensuring precision in aerospace manufacturing.



Chris's passion for innovation extends to leading-edge projects such as modular and immersion-cooled hyperscale data centers, where his ability to align technical execution with strategic vision drives the successful execution of these solutions. As an advisor, he excels in guiding organizations through the complexities of early-phase project development, ensuring alignment between business objectives, emerging technologies, and scalable infrastructure. His ability to bridge engineering expertise with forward-thinking strategy makes him an invaluable resource for visionary companies shaping the future of industry.

Lisza Gulyas, Land Investment Specialist

Lisza works with individuals to help diversify financial portfolios, to include land investments in industrial and energy production real estate. As a realtor and investment specialist, she has a desire and commitment to renewable energy properties and solar developments educating and assisting her investors acquire land in the path of energy infrastructure and large solar developments. Additionally, she consults to sell to solar companies, including AES Solar, 8-Minute Energy, Mission Energy, and Western Natural Resources and consults in ground leases of 20 to 35 years of income for landowners. Lisza works with individual savvy and conservative investors investing with cash, IRAs, Trusts, and 1031 exchanges and a group of investors within a Limited Partnership Agreement for new larger developments of renewable energy projects.

Per S. Fjeld, Director of Engineering, Renewable Projects

Mr. Fjeld has over 26 years' experience in engineering, project management, technical design, development and leadership in delivering utility scale projects. He has personally been involved with substation and transmission line engineering or management for renewable projects adding up to well over 10,000 MW of wind, solar, and BESS across the US and Canada. His experience extends from greenfield installations to multiple large renewable interconnection designs that include complex retrofit applications. Currently, Mr. Fjeld oversees all the active substation design projects that have been awarded to our team from several clients including Nevada Energy. The projects vary in complexity from relay upgrades and breaker replacements to large substation additions or multi-discipline greenfield EPC projects. Two of the recent projects involved providing the electrical interconnection to NV Energy's system for large solar projects. In addition, Mr. Fjeld is the acting Owner's Engineer for several large wind, solar, BESS and high voltage switchyard projects currently in design.

John Delzell, Founder of Delzell Management Group

John established Delzell Management Group in 2020, bringing over 28 years of diverse development experience across multiple market sectors, including industrial multifamily, hospitality, office, retail, healthcare, and education. His expertise spans the full life cycle of development, from initial concept feasibility, entitlements, and pro forma modeling to equity and debt financing, permitting, construction, and operations. John advises a broad range of clients, including private equity firms, developers, landowners, and corporate entities. With a strong focus on complex, large-scale projects, John has contributed to developments ranging from $500,000 to over $1 billion across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Travis Martinez, Power Industry Consultant

Mr. Martinez is responsible for the successful development and oversight of project development for a large power delivery contractor. His role in the power delivery industry includes strategic team and resource alignment to ensure constructability, and efficient, cost-effective project outcomes for utility and renewable development clients throughout the U.S. Mr. Martinez began his career in the power industry in the early 2000's as a project developer before moving on to lead business development for an industry leading holding company of electrical and power contractors, where he focused on developing project opportunities for Transmission and Distribution projects. In 2018, he was promoted to regional manager for the western U.S. where he oversaw project operations and in 2020 was promoted to Vice President of Pre-Construction Services. With nearly 20 years of power delivery industry experience, Mr. Martinez is highly skilled at project estimation, budget administration, resource negotiations, design-build project execution and building strong client relations.

Paul Renteria, Owner Southbay EDC

Paul has been a Construction Contractor for over 30 years. For the past 25 years he has focused on the Federal Government as his primary customer. His firm specializes in Design/Build projects. Other business interests include real estate holdings, capital investments and involvement with projects in Europe.

This transformative renewable energy project represents a significant economic opportunity for Nevada but also sets a new standard for sustainable development in the energy sector. The initiative not only generates clean energy but also fosters significant industrial production, manufacturing job opportunities and economic growth.by attracting tenants focused on developing net-zero products and services, integrating cutting-edge solar, and battery storage technologies," said ACRG CEO Tawana Bain.

"With a potential of 5,000 new jobs on the horizon, we aim to deliver an all-in-one blueprint for sustainable industry by generating clean power and clean air complemented by strong economic growth," Bain said, adding, "Greenway to Power will transform idle resources into high-tech opportunities, positioning Nevada as a leader in renewable energy and sustainable industrial development."

At its core, ACRG will leverage comprehensive resource management and the expert processing of precious minerals and metals in a carbon-neutral and environmentally safe manner. Deployment of existing ACRG assets promotes energy independence, drives economic growth, and strengthens the U.S. supply chain. Moreover, with exclusive water rights, prime transport links, and a dedicated substation, The Greenway to Power Park is expected to generate 2.0 GW of reliable solar energy-cultivating an innovative center for energy-efficient manufacturing, resource recovery, and development of next-generation data centers, AI operations, and other critical industries.

Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the scope of the safe harbor provisions as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more comprehensive insight into the factors that may deviate actual results from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACRG is leading the development of Greenway to Power - a transformative, $3B renewable energy industrial park in Nevada, set to power cutting-edge data centers, AI farms, bitcoin mining and industrial manufacturing operations with 2.0 GW of 24/7 solar energy. By harnessing exclusive water rights, strategic highway and rail access, plus a dedicated substation, ACRG is creating a hub for NetZero manufacturing and waste-to-energy solutions. With 5,000 new jobs on the horizon, ACRG aims to deliver clean power, clean air, and strong economic growth - an all-in-one blueprint for sustainable industry.

