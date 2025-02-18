Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - GrowWise Partners Ltd. is excited to announce its official partnership with Communitech, one of the most influential innovation hubs for tech companies in Ontario. As a member of Communitech Pro Squad, GrowWise is making a key step in delivering its mission to support Canadian innovators by simplifying the scientific research and experimental development (SR&ED) process and helping companies maximize their claims for continued growth.

Communitech Pro Squad provides Communitech member companies with access to trusted advice from pre-vetted sources. As part of the vibrant Communitech ecosystem, GrowWise looks forward to providing SR&ED support and consulting services to local entrepreneurs and startups. With the help of GrowWise's cutting-edge AI-powered solution, companies will have access to a smarter, faster, and more efficient way of navigating the SR&ED process, saving time and maximizing their claims.

"As a University of Waterloo graduate, I've seen firsthand the incredible energy and innovation within the KW startup community. I'm truly excited to contribute to this vibrant ecosystem by providing essential SR&ED support, helping local startups and scaleups access the funding they need to continue growing and thriving," said Lauren Valliere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GrowWise.

This partnership provides a unique opportunity to support the next generation of groundbreaking companies by providing education, support and consulting services to guide them through every stage of the SR&ED process.

GrowWise's founders, Lauren Valliere and Garron Helman, are both passionate about supporting the local startup ecosystem and are excited to help more businesses streamline their SR&ED experience.

For more information or to connect with the GrowWise team, visit https://growwise.ai/ or reach out directly to our Co-founder Lauren at lauren@growwise.ai.

About GrowWise

GrowWise is an SR&ED consulting firm dedicated to simplifying and streamlining the SR&ED process for Canadian innovators. With our cutting-edge AI-powered solution, we save clients valuable time and effort, offering a smarter, faster, and hassle-free SR&ED experience.





