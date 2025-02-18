Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is pleased to announce its partnership with Figment Inc. ("Figment"), one of the world's foremost blockchain infrastructure providers, for the launch of its Staker Protection Plan. This solution is designed to enhance transaction inclusion and state preservation, addressing a critical pain point for traders and end-users who demand greater certainty for their high-value and time-sensitive transactions. WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ("WonderFi"), a top digital asset company, will join as Figments first customer in the pilot program.

Partnership and Pilot Program Highlights: This collaboration underscores BTCS and Figment's shared commitment to advancing the blockchain ecosystem by addressing critical challenges in wider adoption. With WonderFi's participation, stakers on the WonderFi-owned Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms will be the first to enjoy the benefits of the program. The pilot program is anticipated to go live on mainnet in March 2025 in connection with Ethereum's Pectra update.

The Staker Protection Plan program is designed to deliver key benefits, including:

Providing end-users with greater confidence that their transactions will be included in a particular block.

Addressing complexities and heightened risks of high-value transactions in cross-chain and cross-venue operations, ensuring timely and predictable trading outcomes.

Optimizing staking rewards rate (SRR) for stakers through improved compliance and performance.

Stakers interested in participating in this solution, which is designed to meet applicable regulatory requirements and benefit from increased SRR can contact Figment's customer success team. End-users seeking information about transaction execution and enhanced features can reach out to the BTCS team for more information.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, stated: "By partnering with Figment and integrating WonderFi as the first participant, we are laying a strong foundation for staker empowerment and ecosystem growth. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to delivering solutions that foster revenue growth and operational excellence."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3Ct7-XR8kQ

Lorien Gabel, CEO of Figment, added: "At Figment, we are committed to driving innovation in blockchain infrastructure to enhance the Ethereum ecosystem and increase adoption. Our partnership with BTCS on this innovative solution demonstrates our dedication to addressing critical challenges in staking operations. By providing solutions that ensure fairness and enhance transaction inclusion, we are fostering a more reliable and fair network for all participants."

Dean Skurka, CEO of WonderFi, stated: "Participating in BTCS's Staker Protection Plan pilot is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and growth. We believe that this program will not only enhance our validator operations but also increase revenue for our shareholders and ultimately, higher staking rewards to our customers. We're excited to be at the forefront of initiatives that have the potential to redefine validator strategies."

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

For more information follow us on:

Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

About Figment:

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 700 institutional clients and $15B in assets staked across asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and banks, to earn rewards on their digital assets. For more information, visit www.figment.io. Partnering with BTCS for the Staker Protection Plan exemplifies Figment's dedication to innovation in the ecosystem and empowerment of stakers.

About WonderFi:

WonderFi is the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products. With over $2.2B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications. Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust. As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our anticipated launch on mainnet and revenue growth. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with the Staker Protection Plan and launch as well as issues with Ethereum's planned Pectra update, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241004

SOURCE: BTCS Inc.