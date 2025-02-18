International Olympic Committee: Athletes' Health at the Forefront With the IOC Health, Medicine and Science Department

International Olympic Committee news

The Medical and Scientific Department of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been restructured and renamed the Health, Medicine and Science (HMS) Department, as of 6 January 2025. This change coincides with the Department's new Director, Dr Jane Thornton OLY, taking up her role, and reflects the IOC's continued leadership in sports medicine and science.

The new title reinforces the Department's core mission: to protect and promote the health of athletes. "The addition of the word 'health' in our title marks an important and positive evolution," said Dr Thornton. "The new title emphasises the focus on athletes and the central importance of protecting and promoting optimal health and well-being, both in sport and through sport."

The Department's work will focus on key health issues impacting athletes and the Olympic Movement, including injury and illness prevention, clean sport, safeguarding, mental health and well-being, medical services and research, emerging global public health topics, and promoting the health benefits of lifelong physical activity.

