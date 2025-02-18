New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 18TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 18th

Investors anticipate Wednesday's Fed minutes and new housing data

NYSE-listed Walmart to release earnings on Thursday

Helios AI wins Walmart's 11th Annual Open Call

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622219/NYSE_Feb_18_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-february-18th-302378917.html