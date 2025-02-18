American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Expands Rare Earth Production at its Noblesville, IN Facility While Advancing Large-Scale Marion Expansion

ReElement continues to expand production of 99.5%+ magnet-grade rare earth oxides (Nd, Pr and Dy) at its Noblesville plant while procuring equipment for Marion facility

Marion facility's production is contracted for Phase 1a and evaluating expanding Phase 1 capacity in response to growing demand and feedstock availability

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide producer able to economically separate and refine heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading midstream refiner of rare earth and critical defense minerals, continues to expand rare earth oxides production monthly. The growth is driven by the addition of refining capacity through additional modular chromatography columns. ReElement's innovative critical mineral refining technology is modularly scalable, cost-effective and environmentally safe, strengthening U.S. national security and economic prosperity.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of ReElement Technologies stated, "The world is increasingly recognizing that the key challenge in fortifying a domestic critical mineral supply chain is not mining or feedstock availability. The real bottleneck has always been sustainable midstream refining capacity - the ability to economically process and refine diverse feedstocks (virgin ores, recycled material, tailings) into high-purity commercial products without relying almost entirely on China. Given our production success, modular scalability of capacity, and growing customer demand, we are confident that ReElement will play a pivotal role in breaking the existing monopoly on refined rare earth and critical elements. As we build out our Marion Advanced Technology Center, we will continue to leverage the tools and capabilities of both our Marion and Noblesville facilities to continually grow production and develop optimized process flow sheets. This will enable our customers to source urgently needed refined products, including both light and heavy rare earths, semiconductor and battery materials and critical defense minerals like yttrium, antimony, zirconium, niobium, tantalum, etc. - essential to advanced technologies."

ReElement's proprietary and patented critical mineral refining technology allows for the efficient deployment of flexible and high-performing refining capacity. The ability to modularly scale is unique when compared to solvent extraction methods, allowing the company to deploy capacity to match feedstock availability and efficiently increase capacity as feedstock supply increases and demand grows. This unique approach reduces capital and project risk while operating at maximum efficiency.

The company has relocated and expanded material pre-processing from Noblesville to Marion, IN, enhancing support for Noblesville production while freeing up space for additional chromatography columns to increase rare earth oxide output. This transition also advances the development of its Marion supersite. Additional updates and milestones include:

The company is building a strong order book for its Marion, IN, supersite, with Phase 1a contracted orders for rare earth oxides now complete. It is currently evaluating an expansion beyond the initial 1,000 metric tons of planned capacity.

The company has successfully produced 99.7% pure antimony(III) sulfide and is advancing the optimization of process flow sheets to ensure scalable, low-cost production.

The company has begun receiving initial samples of germanium-bearing feedstock, which supports the AI, data center, and semiconductor industries.

ReElement is leveraging financing from the rolling close of its convertible note and equipment lines of credit to procure and install equipment in Marion, expanding its pre-processing capacity. Initially, preprocessed materials will be refined at the Noblesville facility until full production lines are operational in Marion.

ReElement strategically and efficiently expands production capacity through:

Integrating additional columns into existing production lines.

Establishing entirely new production lines within current facilities.

Implementing larger columns across both new and existing production lines

Continually innovating and optimizing resins utilization to enhance productivity per cubic meter.

As of December 31, 2024, ReElement Technologies, a private company, is approximately 19.9% owned by American Resources Corporation, with the remaining ownership allocated to underlying investors of American Resources Corporation as of that date.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

