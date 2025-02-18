Oukitel WP100 Titan Makes a Grand Entrance on Kickstarter - Up to $300 Off for Limited Super Early Backers

Live on Kickstarter

Oukitel, a global leader in rugged technology, has officially announced the launch of the WP100 Titan on Kickstarter, scheduled for February 18, 2025. Designed for extreme conditions, the WP100 Titan features the world's largest 33,000mAh battery, a built-in 100-lumen projector, and a powerful 1,200-lumen camping light, delivering unmatched durability, functionality, and performance. Engineered to meet the demands of outdoor adventurers and professionals, this powerhouse is built to tackle any challenge. Super early backers will have an exclusive opportunity to secure this cutting-edge device at a highly competitive debut price of $599.

The WP100 Titan's massive 33,000mAh battery is built for longevity, offering an impressive lifespan of over 5 years. With over six months of standby time, it provides up to 183 hours of talk time and 42 hours of video playback. Whether exploring remote areas without power access, embarking on long-distance cycling or driving trips, or indulging in extended gaming or binge-watching sessions, this device is the ultimate power solution. The 18W reverse charging feature keeps essential gadgets powered up during any adventure, ensuring reliable energy to fuel outdoor exploration.

Inspired by mecha aesthetics, the WP100 titan boasts a bold, heavy-metal design that embodies strength and futuristic appeal. Its 100-lumen projector delivers sharp, clear images for photos, movies, and more on any surface, making it ideal for night camping, backyard gatherings, or barbecues. This feature enhances entertainment without the hassle of bulky equipment or tangled cables. Meanwhile, the 1,200-lumen camping light, capable of up to 150 hours of continuous use, enhances safety and convenience by reducing the risk of tripping or falling in the dark.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, the WP100 Titan excels in gaming and multitasking. With 48GB (16+32) of RAM and 512GB of storage, it ensures a seamless, lag-free performance. Its advanced triple rear camera system includes a 200MP Samsung S5KHP3 main camera with a large 1/1.4" sensor and a 20MP night camera, enabling high-resolution and low-light photography. The 32MP Sony IMX616 front camera, equipped with a 1/2.74" sensor, captures stunning selfies with exceptional clarity.

The device's 6.8" FHD+ immersive display, featuring a 1080x2460 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensures ultra-smooth visuals with minimal motion blur. The screen remains clear and vibrant even under direct sunlight. For added security and convenience, the WP100 Titan includes a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Additionally, the WP100 Titan features a PTT (push-to-talk) function for instant communication with friends or teammates, boosting both efficiency and convenience. It also comes with a hand strap for effortless carrying, making it an excellent companion for rugged environments.

Built for any environment, the WP100 Titan delivers unmatched reliability. Now available at a super early bird price on Kickstarter-backers can experience next-level rugged technology for just $599.

