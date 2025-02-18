AAA Distributor: SBMTX Presents the 2025 Style Trends for Doors

The region's leader in home improvement products and surplus building materials says statements, security, sustainability define door design this year.

SBMTX has unveiled the top door trends in 2025, offering stylish and durable solutions for interior and exterior spaces. Whether upgrading a home's entrance or refreshing interiors, five trends will help homeowners and designers enhance aesthetics and functionality.

"At SBMTX, we're committed to bringing the latest trends in doors and home improvement to our customers," said Jenya Teplitskaya, branch manager at SBMTX. "This year is all about bold statements, functionality, and sustainability, and we're excited to provide homeowners with premium selections that meet these demands."

One of the most significant trends is the popularity of statement front doors with bold entryways, incorporating oversized doors, arched designs, and unique glass inlays. People looking to combine elegance and security can choose wrought iron doors featuring intricate details. Statement doors make a lasting first impression while adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to any home.

Prominent among door aesthetics is an earthy and natural finish: warm wood tones, matte black, and deep green hues. Mahogany and oak doors with natural stains are popular thanks to their timeless and elegant look, which complements a variety of architectural styles. There is a growing demand for nature-inspired elements in home design, allowing homeowners to create a harmonious connection between their living spaces and the natural world.

People want to feel secure in their homes. Smart and secure entryways integrate smart locks and keyless entry systems to combine style with cutting-edge security and peace of mind. Smart entry doors enhance home security and offer convenience with the ability to control access remotely and monitor anyone who enters the home. These smart solutions are a must-have for homeowners, who can choose from many designs that integrate seamlessly with any existing home security system.

Eco-conscious buyers can select sustainable materials to reduce their environmental footprint using sustainably sourced wood, energy-efficient fiberglass doors, and recycled materials. These eco-friendly options offer durability and longevity while still providing high-end appeal. This trend furnishes sustainable door solutions while meeting the growing demand for environmentally responsible home improvement products.

Minimalist modern interiors feature sleek shaker-style doors, flush designs, and solid core options, popular choices for interior spaces. It complements contemporary and transitional home aesthetics with a clean and uncluttered appearance, creating a sense of openness and flow within the home. People can choose distinctive styles to customize to suit individual preferences and design needs.

SBMTX's commitment to innovation and quality can be seen through its extensive range of door options, whether statement front doors make an impression or use sustainable materials to protect the environment. Cutting-edge security features and modern design elements ensure customers can create the perfect entryway or interior space to reflect their style and meet their functional needs.

For more information on the latest door styles and installation services, visit www.sbmtx.com or stop by the SBMTX showroom in Dallas.

About Surplus Building Materials

SBMTX is the online center of Surplus Building Materials, the Dallas branch of AAA Distributor. They serve homeowners, contractors, builders, landlords and apartment complexes, remodeling companies, interior designers and DIY trend-setters. Top-quality home improvement products are available in their 150,000-foot warehouse located in Farmers Branch, Texas as well as online for everyday low wholesale prices. From the smallest cabinet knobs, hinges and house hardware to a full line of kitchen cabinets and marble-look floor tile, the company has everything needed for home improvement projects.

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor is a leading distributor of high-quality building materials serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company is known for its exceptional customer service, wide range of products, and commitment to community engagement. AAA Distributor strives to make a positive impact on both the local economy and the community through charitable initiatives and partnerships.

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire